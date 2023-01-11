Gloves Were Trending at Golden Globes 2023 With Natasha Lyonne, Regina Hall and More on the Red Carpet

Gloves — as seen on Regina Hall, Natasha Lyonne, Ayo Adebiri, Britt Lower and Chloe Flower — were trending at the 2023 Golden Globe awards on Tuesday.

Opera gloves were one of the biggest accessories of the night.

Regina Hall poses in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Getty Images

Hall took to the stage to announce the winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama, which ultimately went to Kevin Costner for “Yellowstone,” wearing a one-shoulder draped gown in black vegan leather with matching fingerless vegan leather opera gloves. Monique Lhuillier designed the actress’ look for the evening.

While opera gloves are a long-standing eveningwear accessory option, it is rare to see them in a fingerless style.

Natasha Lyonne at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Lyonne, rather than opting for the detached option, wore a black Givenchy gown with a full-length glove silhouette sleeve with diamond rings on her fingers, over the gloves. She coordinated the look with Stuart Weitzman pumps as she presented the award for Best Television Series – Drama.

Chloe Flower at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower wore a high-low Stéphane Rolland white gown with matching white opera gloves.

Britt Lower at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards honored outstanding performances and work in film and television. This year, Variety hosted the preshow as an official partner with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony, held Tuesday in Los Angeles, was hosted by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Some of the winners included Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Zendaya. Eddie Murphy received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy received the Carol Burnett Award.

