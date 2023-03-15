EXCLUSIVE: Goop and the Maybourne Beverly Hills to Bring Claridge’s Afternoon Tea to L.A.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills is welcoming back sister hotel Claridge’s for an afternoon tea residency. This time, it’s a partnership with Goop.

The service will be held on April 1 and 2 at 2 p.m., fusing traditional English tea offerings with California-inspired treats.

Claridge’s executive pastry chef Thibault Hauchard is behind the dessert menu; visitors can expect scones with whipped ricotta, strawberry eton mess, as well as smoked salmon and cucumber sandwiches and “Goop-inspired amuse bouche from Gwyneth Paltrow’s personal recipe collection” — all served on peach and white striped bone China by French porcelain crafter Bernardaud.

Hosted in The Terrace, the hotel’s open-air restaurant by the Beverly Cañon Gardens, the experience is priced at $150 a person. Reservations can be made online on OpenTable.

“We are delighted to bring the magic of Claridge’s afternoon tea to the West Coast in partnership with our friends at Goop,” said Eugene Leonard, general manager of The Maybourne Beverly Hills, in a statement. “Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop team have been longstanding friends of Maybourne Hotel Group and we look forward to raising our teacups together in celebration.”

For Goop, it’s a shoppable moment; the brand will be selling its goods and beauty collection onsite.

“Goop was founded at Gwyneth Paltrow’s kitchen table in London 15 years ago, and bringing Claridge’s, one of our favorite places across the pond, to Los Angeles for a weekend that also celebrates our Emilia Wickstead x Goop collection is a true full circle moment for us,” said Noora Raj Brown, executive vice president of brands at Goop, in a statement.

Wickstead, the New Zealand fashion designer based in London, collaborated with the lifestyle brand on a limited-edition line launching on March 26. “Elements of the collection will be on display during the afternoon tea residency,” according to Goop.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills is the first North American property from Maybourne Hotel Group, which owns Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley in London, as well as The Maybourne Riviera in France. Next they’ll unveil The Emory in London this winter.