Thursday’s Digital Daily: December 29, 2022

Gwen Stefani Debuts GXVE Beauty Mascara With Dramatic Lashes and Bold Graphic Prints

The singer has released the latest product from her beauty brand.

THE VOICE -- "Battle Rounds" Episode 2208 -- Pictured: Gwen Stefani -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
A Brief History of Gwen Stefani’s Fashion Brands
Gwen Stefani' My VH1' Music Awards - 30 Nov 200020001130The first ever fully interactive music awards show, "My VH1Music Awards", hosted by John Leguizamo.No Doubt's Gwen StefaniPhoto®Ryan Miller/Berliner Studio/BEImages
GWEN STEFANI AND GAVIN ROSSDALE THE BMG POST GRAMMY PARTY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 2001
Gwen Stefani / No Doubt THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS CEREMONY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 12 AUG 2001
Gwen Stefani struck a pose for her latest offering from GXVE Beauty, a mascara that is aptly named Can’t Stop Staring.

In a new Instagram Reel video posted on Dec. 27, Stefani takes part in a photo shoot, wearing a pink and black long-sleeve checkered crop top with a matching miniskirt, fishnet stockings, jelly band finger bracelets and patent leather lace-up platform shoes. She accessorized the look with oversize black statement earrings.

Stefani opted for a high-top ponytail and had her nails done in a bold red color.

In a promotional photo she shared on Instagram, Stefani wore a black and white chevron-pattern dress, and she posed against a checkerboard frame that matched the graphics emblazoned on the tubing for the mascara.

On GXVE Beauty’s Instagram page, a video advertising the mascara shows before and after stills of the effects of the mascara and mentions its various benefits, such as its precision brush for lifting, lengthening and separating every lash, staggered micro-bristles to separate and define lashes, and a rounded tip brush to grab lashes from any angle.

The new mascara officially launches on the Sephora App on Tuesday.

Stefani launched GXVE online on March 3 and at Sephora on March 10.

“I feel like everything that I’ve done led up to this moment,” she told WWD in an interview earlier this year. “I know that sounds extreme. But if you really could get into my head and my heart and see what I lived, you would understand how clear it is that I needed to do this, and I have pretty big plans for it.”

