Gwyneth Paltrow Goes All Black in Faux Fur Coat for Goop’s Holiday Party in Los Angeles

Gwyneth Paltrow arrived at her holiday cocktail party for G. Label by Goop on Dec. 13, wearing a fall-ready all-black ensemble.

To help her company Goop ring in the holidays, the actress and entrepreneur wore a black faux fur cropped peacoat, a black slipdress and black platform boots. She accessorized her outfit with two chain-link necklaces. Both her peacoat and necklaces were from G. Label by Goop.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the G. Label by Goop holiday cocktail event on Dec. 13 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for goop

For makeup, Paltrow went minimal with a matte lip, a hint of blush and a subtle touch of mascara. She parted her hair down the center and done in a straightened style.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s G. Label is inspired by pieces she has worn herself that she finds irreplaceable. All pieces are Made in Italy and the U.S. from fine materials ranging from virgin wool to silk.

It’s been a good year for Paltrow and Goop. This month, the brand won Beauty Inc’s Brand of the Year in the wellness category. Goop’s GoopGlow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator is the brand’s top-selling product and continues to post double-digit gains. Goop also launched their Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser earlier in the year, which has had one of the highest repeat purchase rates of any product in the assortment.

Paltrow had a busy round of public appearances in October. She attended the 250th anniversary celebration of Veuve Clicquot at their Solaire Culture Exhibition opening. For the occasion, Paltrow sported a billowing, striped midriff-baring Carolina Herrera dress.

Prior to attending Veuve Cliquot’s Solaire Culture Exhibition opening, Paltrow launched her Cooper Fit collaboration of compression products. For that event, Paltrow wore a sleeveless beige Emilia Wickstead dress and David Yurman jewelry.

Paltrow also celebrated her 50th birthday this year, penning an open letter on Goop’s website reflecting on the milestone birthday and what she wants for the future.