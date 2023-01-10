×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Martine Rose Is Ready to Step Onto the Florence Streets, and the World Stage, at Pitti Uomo

Men's

Jan-Jan Van Essche Brings His Flair for ‘Open Shapes’ to Pitti Uomo

Fashion

KidSuper’s Colm Dillane Working on Louis Vuitton’s Next Men’s Collection

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparkles in Embellished Two-piece Skirt Set, Talks App for Divorced Singles on ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’

The actress reminisced with Corden and gave dating advice to the audience members.

Gwyneth Paltrow on Monday's episode of "The Late Late Show With James Corden" on Jan. 9.
NEW YORK CITY - DECEMBER 4: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends The Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute Gala Exhibiton of "Haute Couture" on December 4, 1995 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo by Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage)
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY - JULY 22: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Emma" New York City Premiere on July 22, 1996 at the Paris Theatre in New York City. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
View ALL 21 Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow made a sparkling arrival to her appearance on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” On the episode, Paltrow gave her spin to a monochromatic look by wearing a two-piece glittery skirt set.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Gwyneth Paltrow on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Jan. 9.

CBS

Paltrow’s top had a v-neckline and was cropped, coming right above her ribs. Her high-waisted skirt came right under her knees and had a cinched fit. To coordinate her all-black ensemble, she slipped into a pair of square-toed black heels with straps throughout her toe.

Related Galleries

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

(L-R) James Corden, Gwyneth Paltrow and Hilary Swank on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Jan. 9.

CBS

The “Goop” founder wore her hair in a middle part with her wavy blonde tresses left out to frame her face. For accessories, Paltrow donned all gold-colored jewelry, which included a chain-link choker necklace, a few rings and some stacked bracelets.

For makeup, she opted for a simple TV-ready look, with highlighter, shimmering eye shadow and a pigmented pink lip. She also wore a burgundy manicure, which added a nice contrast to her black outfit.

While on the show, Paltrow complimented fellow actress Hilary Swank, who is pregnant with twins, on how well she looked. She also gave out dating advice to the audience. One woman asked her how to get back out into the dating scene and if Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk, had any single friends.

“He doesn’t have any single friends actually,” Paltrow joked. “What happens around our age is that unfortunately, some first marriages end, so there does become an opportunity,” she continued, comedically suggesting that the woman creates an app called “I just got divorced.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, January 9, 2023, with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Hillary Swank, and Self Esteem. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Gwyneth Paltrow on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Jan. 9.

CBS

Paltrow continues to stay busy. To ring in the 2022 holiday season, in December, she attended the G. Label by Goop holiday party in a similar all black look. She embraced a winter-ready ensemble, wearing a black faux fur coat and a black strappy dress with platform black boots. In October 2022, to the 250th anniversary celebration of Veuve Clicquot, the actress and entrepreneur wore a cutout chevron-printed Carolina Herrera gown. The gown was one-shouldered, with a dramatic puffed sleeve adorned with a rose-like attachment.

Paltrow also stars in the Netflix comedy drama “The Politician,” which includes Zoey Deutch, Ben Platt and Theo Germaine.  

PHOTOS: See more of Gwyneth Paltrow’s style through the years.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Hot Summer Bags

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Glittery Skirt Set for ‘James Corden’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad