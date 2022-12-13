×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

Business

CEO Libby Wadle on the Course J. Crew Is Charting

Fashion

Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023

Halle Bailey Channels Cleopatra in Gold Balmain Bustier at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere

For the star-studded premiere, the singer wore a gold-plated bustier that draws style inspiration from ancient Egyptian history.

Halle Bailey at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Zoe Saldana attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Trinity Jo-Li Bliss attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Kate Winslet attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Bailey Bass attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
View ALL 17 Photos

Halle Bailey made a regal arrival to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Bailey arrived on the red carpet in a Balmain look.

Bailey’s gold-plated bustier was strapless and form-fitting. The piece came from Balmain’s resort 2023 collection, which drew inspiration from ancient Egyptian history, referencing Cleopatra, the Eye of Horus, the wings of the goddess Nekhbet and other symbols.

Halle Bailey at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Halle Bailey at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

The top was crafted in collaboration with the Egyptian fine jewelry design house Azza Fahmy. She coordinated her look with a pair of black straight-leg pants, also from Balmain.

Related Galleries

Halle Bailey at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Halle Bailey at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

For accessories, Bailey embraced the gold theme, with a wraparound gold-colored choker and a pair of dangly earrings. She wore jewelry from Alexis Bittar and Mara Paris.

To complete her royal ensemble, Bailey slipped into a pair of Alexander McQueen heels, also adorned with gold-colored detail on the toe. Her hair was styled into long knotless braids, which were pushed back with a thin, gold-colored headband.

Bailey was styled by Nichole Goodman, who has recently put together a number of her recent looks.

When it came to makeup, Bailey channeled the look of an Egyptian goddess, with sharp black eyeliner, a touch of gold-colored smoky eye shadow and a matte nude lip.

Halle Bailey at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Halle Bailey

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Bailey was joined at the movie premiere by other stars, including Heidi Klum, The Weekend, Daveed Diggs and H.E.R.

The singer is gearing up for a highly anticipated movie premiere of her own, Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” in which she stars as princess Ariel.

She also continues to showcase her standout fashion looks. Earlier this month, at the Earthshot Prize Awards, Bailey wore a lime green ballgown from Nicole + Felicia’s spring 2023 collection. To the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Los Angeles premiere, she wore a structured Toni Maticevski gown.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” premieres in theaters Friday. It stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Halle Bailey Goes Gold at ‘Avatar: Way of Water’ US Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad