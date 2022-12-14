×
A Look at Meghan Markle’s Outfits, Frizz-free Hair Routine, Self-care and More on ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Docuseries

After its debut on Dec. 8, the second part of the Netflix documentary series releases on Dec. 15.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a picture with their dog in Netflix's Harry & Meghan.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex sits with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, before he addresses the United Nations (UN) General Assembly during the UN's annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Netflix released an exclusive docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple, who made their official exit from the British Royal Family in 2020, in the same year signed a multi-year deal with the streaming platform. “Harry & Meghan,” which released three episodes on Dec. 8 and another three on Dec. 15, gives an inside look at the married couple’s experience with issues of race and their relationship with the media.

Since its debut, the project has garnered a number of responses, including issues around why the couple decided to exit the Royal Family, their love story, and Markle‘s standout fashion in the series.

Here are some of Markle’s looks from the docuseries. Read on for more.

Pastel Colors

Meghan Markle in a purple Krista Elsta sweater in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan."

Meghan Markle in a still from “Harry & Meghan.”

In the first episode, Markle sits down for a series of wide-shot segments in a pastel purple textured sweater by Krista Elsta. She accessories her casual look with bracelets by Jennifer Meyer and Cartier, and a watch.

Self-care: A Makeup-free Fresh Face and No-Frizz Hair Routine

Meghan Markle in a hair towel and a button up shirt and no makeup in Netflix's Harry & Meghan. Misha Nonoo ‘Husband’ Shirt in Navy Voil, Sophie Lis ‘Love’ Pendant necklace, no makeup and hair care routine

Meghan Markle in Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan.”

Markle wears a buttoned-up blouse and a light blue towel wrapped around her hair, which helps to gradually absorb moisture for a frizz-free day. She opts to let her skin breathe going makeup-free. While getting candid for the short video, Markle wore the Misha Nonoo husband shirt in navy voile. For accessories, she wore the Sophie Lis “Love” pendant necklace.

Loungewear

meghan markle harry and meghan netflix documentary series, hermes avalon throw blanket, La Ligne "Marin" sweater in tan with red stripes overtop the brand's "Bonne Nuit" pajamas in red.

Meghan Markle in Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan.”

Courtesy of Netflix

In an emotional scene, Markle wears a striped pajama set by La Ligne on a chair with an Hermes throw blanket. Markle chose the La Ligne “Marin” sweater in tan with red stripes overtop the brand’s “Bonne Nuit” pajamas in red.

Cable-knit Cardigan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a picture with their dog in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan." The Line "Curtis" open-knit cardigan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in “Harry & Meghan.”

Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan

In the first part of the docuseries, in a photo posing with their dog, Markle wears The Line “Curtis” open-knit cardigan. She coordinated the outdoorsy look with a pair of black round-frame sunglasses and a straw hat.

The second part of “Harry & Meghan” releases on Netflix Dec. 15.

