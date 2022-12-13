H.E.R. Suits Up in Blazer Dress at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere

H.E.R. made a chic arrival at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. The singer wore a black blazer dress for the occasion.

H.E.R. at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” movie premiere on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

H.E.R.’s double-breasted dress featured a cinched sculpted waist and satin lapels. The ensemble came in above the singer’s knees.

For accessories, H.E.R. wore a statement ring on her middle finger and a pair of beige-colored stud earrings. She wore a pair of black strappy heels with a platform. The songstress worked with longtime stylist Wouri Vice for this outfit.

When it came to hair, H.E.R. used the help of Nina Monique, who slicked her tresses into a low ponytail. Working with makeup artist Marissa Vossen, H.E.R.’s makeup embraced the movie’s central blue colors. She wore bright blue eye shadow over black sharp eyeliner and a matte pink lip.

The singer attended the movie premiere along with a number of A-listers, including Heidi Klum, Daveed Diggs, The Weeknd and Halle Bailey.

This isn’t the artist’s first standout style moment this month. To the L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth Celebration on Dec. 1, she embraced lime green in an Elie Saab embellished gown and bomber jacket. On Wednesday, she donned an-all cream ensemble, including an oversize suit with a matching blouse underneath to “Good Morning America.”

The Grammy-winner is on a slight press tour, gearing up for the rollout of the part live-action, part-animated “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” debuting on ABC on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST. She is making history with her role, becoming the first Black Filipina Belle. Other stars set to appear in the upcoming special are David Alan Grier, Martin Short and Josh Groban.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” will debut in theaters on Friday.