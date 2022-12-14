×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Retail Pain in the Fed’s Plan to Save the Economy

Business

Gianfranco D’Attis Named Prada Brand CEO

Men's

Bode to Return to Paris With Runway Show During Men’s Fashion Week

H.E.R. Channels Gothic Inspiration in Dior Leather and Lace for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Red Carpet

The singer stars in the live-action version on ABC with Josh Groban airing Thursday.

H.E.R., a cast member in "Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration," poses at the premiere of the ABC television special, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Carondelet House in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
H.E.R. from "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" poses at the premiere of the ABC television special on Dec. 13 in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

H.E.R. arrived on the red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” wearing a modern spin on the little black dress.

For the occasion, the singer decked herself out in a black leather jacket and a black lace skirt from Dior’s cruise 2023 collection designed by the brand’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

H.E.R., a cast member in "Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration," poses at the premiere of the ABC television special, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Carondelet House in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
H.E.R. from “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” poses at the premiere of the ABC television special on Dec. 13 in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The singer accessorized with a statement ring. She topped off the look with black platform open-toe strappy heels.

Related Galleries

The singer worked with stylist Wouri Vice to create her look for the event. Vice also works with Andra Day and Janet Jackson.

For makeup, H.E.R. went for an approachable look featuring a touch of blush, a nude lip and light eye makeup with a hint of mascara and eye shadow. For hair, she went for curtain bangs in the front and a voluminous wavy style.

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” airs Thursday on ABC and streams on Disney+ the following day. In addition to H.E.R., who is making history as the first Black Filipina Belle, the cast also includes Josh Groban, Martin Short and Shania Twain. The new special combines both live-action and animation.

This week, the singer was also seen on the red carpet for the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in Los Angeles. For the occasion, she wore a black double-breasted blazer dress.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Hot Summer Bags

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

H.E.R. Goes Gothic for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere in Dior Look

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad