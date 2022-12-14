H.E.R. Channels Gothic Inspiration in Dior Leather and Lace for ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Red Carpet

H.E.R. arrived on the red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” wearing a modern spin on the little black dress.

For the occasion, the singer decked herself out in a black leather jacket and a black lace skirt from Dior’s cruise 2023 collection designed by the brand’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

H.E.R. from “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” poses at the premiere of the ABC television special on Dec. 13 in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The singer accessorized with a statement ring. She topped off the look with black platform open-toe strappy heels.

The singer worked with stylist Wouri Vice to create her look for the event. Vice also works with Andra Day and Janet Jackson.

For makeup, H.E.R. went for an approachable look featuring a touch of blush, a nude lip and light eye makeup with a hint of mascara and eye shadow. For hair, she went for curtain bangs in the front and a voluminous wavy style.

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” airs Thursday on ABC and streams on Disney+ the following day. In addition to H.E.R., who is making history as the first Black Filipina Belle, the cast also includes Josh Groban, Martin Short and Shania Twain. The new special combines both live-action and animation.

This week, the singer was also seen on the red carpet for the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in Los Angeles. For the occasion, she wore a black double-breasted blazer dress.