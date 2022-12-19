×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Goes Big With Yayoi Kusama Collaboration

Fashion

Saint Laurent and Maison Margiela Return to Paris Men’s Provisional Schedule

Business

Cefinn Raises Fresh Cash as Demand for Dresses, Knitwear Fuels Double-digit Sales Growth

Hunter Schafer Radiates With High-shine Finish in Sculpted Rick Owens Look at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Screening and Panel

The HBO Max star joined fellow "Euphoria" cast members for a screening and Q&A.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Hunter Schafer attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Hunter Schafer attends "Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic for HBO

Hunter Schafer arrived at The Paramount Theatre for the “Euphoria” FYC panel in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, wearing a sculpted look.

For the event, which was a screening of the fifth episode of season two of “Euphoria,” Schafer wore an umber-orange Rick Owens asymmetrical one-shoulder top with a matching Vered wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit. The top and skirt had a high-shine finish.

She coordinated the look with a pair of black platform boots for towering height.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Hunter Schafer attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Hunter Schafer attends “Euphoria” FYC at Paramount Theatre on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles. FilmMagic for HBO

For makeup, the Schafer went for a minimalist look, featuring just a hint of mascara. Schafer’s hair was parted down the middle and pulled back in a tight bun.

Related Galleries

Schafer was joined by fellow “Euphoria” costars on the panel, including Emmy winner Zendaya, Emmy-nominee Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow. All four cast members had major style moments, with Zendaya in Schiaparelli, Sweeney in Thom Browne and Apatow in a purple one-shoulder floral devoré dress.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Hunter Schafer attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Hunter Schafer attends “Euphoria” FYC at Paramount Theatre on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles, California. FilmMagic for HBO

Schafer stars in “Euphoria” as Jules, the love interest of the show’s main character Rue, played by Zendaya. When the show debuted in 2019, it quickly catapulted Schafer to the attention of many fashion brands.

Last year, Schafer attended the Givenchy show, where the star made headlines for eating a pretzel. Last September, Schafer joined “Euphoria” cast member Storm Reid in attending Prada’s spring 2023 show, where they both wore full looks from the brand.

“Euphoria” FYC was attended by Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow and Hunter Schafer. The event featured a screening of episode five from season two of the series and included a Q&A. The cast discussed possible trajectories for their characters as the show goes into its third season, with all four stars set to return to reprise their roles.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Hot Summer Bags

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hunter Schafer Gets Sculpted in Rick Owens Dress for 'Euphoria' FYC

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad