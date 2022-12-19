Hunter Schafer Radiates With High-shine Finish in Sculpted Rick Owens Look at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Screening and Panel

Hunter Schafer arrived at The Paramount Theatre for the “Euphoria” FYC panel in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, wearing a sculpted look.

For the event, which was a screening of the fifth episode of season two of “Euphoria,” Schafer wore an umber-orange Rick Owens asymmetrical one-shoulder top with a matching Vered wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit. The top and skirt had a high-shine finish.

She coordinated the look with a pair of black platform boots for towering height.

Hunter Schafer attends “Euphoria” FYC at Paramount Theatre on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles FilmMagic for HBO

For makeup, the Schafer went for a minimalist look, featuring just a hint of mascara. Schafer’s hair was parted down the middle and pulled back in a tight bun.

Schafer was joined by fellow “Euphoria” costars on the panel, including Emmy winner Zendaya, Emmy-nominee Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow. All four cast members had major style moments, with Zendaya in Schiaparelli, Sweeney in Thom Browne and Apatow in a purple one-shoulder floral devoré dress.

Hunter Schafer attends “Euphoria” FYC at Paramount Theatre on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles, California. FilmMagic for HBO

Schafer stars in “Euphoria” as Jules, the love interest of the show’s main character Rue, played by Zendaya. When the show debuted in 2019, it quickly catapulted Schafer to the attention of many fashion brands.

Last year, Schafer attended the Givenchy show, where the star made headlines for eating a pretzel. Last September, Schafer joined “Euphoria” cast member Storm Reid in attending Prada’s spring 2023 show, where they both wore full looks from the brand.

“Euphoria” FYC was attended by Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow and Hunter Schafer. The event featured a screening of episode five from season two of the series and included a Q&A. The cast discussed possible trajectories for their characters as the show goes into its third season, with all four stars set to return to reprise their roles.