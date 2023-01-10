Jamie Lee Curtis Dons Minimalist Valentino Jumpsuit With Statement Lace Cape at Golden Globe Awards 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills wearing a standout black ensemble.

In honor of this year’s ceremony, Curtis adorned herself with a minimalist black jumpsuit and a dramatic lace cape from Valentino. She accessorized the jumpsuit and cape with two statement bangles, a ring and earrings.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For makeup, Curtis went minimalist, opting for a light pink lip, a touch of blush and earth-tone eye shadow. She had her short hair done in a well-coiffed style.

2022 was a big red carpet season for Curtis, with the latest installment of the Halloween franchise “Halloween Ends” releasing in theaters in October. Curtis confirmed that the latest film would be the last installment of the series she would star in. Curtis has been part of the “Halloween” franchise since the first film in 1978.

At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, Curtis is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Curtis is a previous Golden Globe winner, having won for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in “Anything But Love” and again in 1994 as Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her role in “True Lies.”

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards honor outstanding performances and work in film and television. This year, Variety is hosting the preshow as an official partner with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony is hosted by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Some of the nominees include Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Daniel Craig, Michelle Yeoh, Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett, James Cameron and Zendaya. Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

