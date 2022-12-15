×
Janelle Monáe Goes Gothic in ’80s-Inspired Look at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Paris Premiere

The actress continues her ongoing press tour for the sequel to the 2019 film "Knives Out."

US singer, rapper and actress Janelle Monae poses for the French premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at the Cinematheque Francaise in Paris on December 15, 2022. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Janelle Monáe poses for the French premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" in Paris on Dec. 15. AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe arrived on the red carpet for the Paris premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Thursday wearing a Gothic-inspired look.

In honor of her new movie, the actress and singer wore a black chenille turtleneck sweater and velvet midi skirt from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall 2022 couture collection. She coordinated the sweater and skirt with black ruched fabric high-heel boots. Monáe finished the look accessorizing with several diamond rings and a pair of dagger-shaped diamond earrings.

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 15: Janelle Monae attends the "Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" - premiere at La Cinematheque on December 15, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Janelle Monáe poses for the French premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in Paris on Dec. 15. Getty Images

Vauthier’s fall 2022 collection drew inspiration from the Art Deco codes and shapes of the ‘30s and the edge of the ‘80s.

“Sometimes people say to me, ‘You’re obsessed with the ’80s,’ and maybe, because this is my generation, but it’s not about an influence, it’s that you have all the right techniques to create your own voice and at the right moment, you have the right voice,” Vauthier told WWD during a backstage interview at the show.

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 15: Janelle Monae attends the "Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" premiere at La Cinematheque on December 15, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Janelle Monáe poses for the French premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in Paris on Dec. 15. Getty Images

Monáe works with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn to create her looks for the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” press tour. Mandelkorn has dressed the actress in brands such as Christian Siriano, Schiaparelli and Gucci.

For makeup, Monáe went for an evening-inspired look with a dark burgundy lip, eye-popping mascara and wing-tip eyeliner. For her currently blond hair, she had it pulled into a voluminous bun in the back and slicked to one side in the front for an asymmetric look.

Monáe also made an appearance in New York on Wednesday for a screening of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. For that event, she wore a tweed cape, white shirt, black tie, leather beret and Paris Texas wedge boots that hit below the knee.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening and Q&A of "Glass Onion" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on December 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Janelle Monáe attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening and Q&A of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Dec. 14 in New York City. Getty Images

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23. In addition to Hudson, the film stars Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke and Kathryn Hahn. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film “Knives Out.”

