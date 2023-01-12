Jennifer Lopez Thinks Pink in Magda Butrym Ruched Dress for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Press Appearance

Jennifer Lopez has rosettes on her mind.

The actress began promoting Amazon Video’s romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding” with her costar Josh Duhamel on Wednesday wearing a range of pastel pink hues from top to bottom. Styled by fashion stylist Rob Zangardi, Lopez slipped into a Magda Butrym ruched midi-length dress trimmed with a spiral of detachable rosettes at the neck.

Zangardi shared snippets of her fitting on Instagram, opting to pair the monotoned dress with a leather bubblegum-pink trenchcoat and lace nude sandals.

The Mock Neck midi dress in pink ($1,695) featured ruched detailing at the neckline, along its formfitting under-arm hem and throughout its center back zipper-up silhouette. The dress’s shape was complemented by a sleeveless component and a high-neck seam.

Lopez’s final press look was tied in with a chignon updo and two face-framing strands grazing the rosettes on her dress. Even her nails were painted in pink polish reflective of the day’s colorway.

She accessorized with gold earrings and rings to match her pastel-pink Coach shoulder bag’s golden brass buckle. Lopez was named Coach’s global ambassador in 2019, under the creative direction of Stuart Vevers, and had recently appeared in the brand’s holiday campaign along with Zoey Deutch and more.

As the film gears up to stream worldwide on Amazon Prime on Jan. 27, viewers got a glimpse of what’s to come of it with a trailer release on Wednesday, showcasing Golden Globe recipient Jennifer Coolidge singing. Coolidge will portray the mother of the groom in the film.

Plotted as a destination wedding, Lopez otherwise known as “Darcy,” and Duhamel, characterized as “Tom,” will lead the film as the bride and groom who are taken hostage along with all their wedding attendees. The bridal and comedic theme of the film is not a first for Lopez, who starred in “Monster-in-Law” in 2005 with Jane Fonda and Michael Vartan.