Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Fashion

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

Beauty

Morphe Parent Forma Brands Files for Bankruptcy

Jennifer Lopez Thinks Pink in Magda Butrym Ruched Dress for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Press Appearance

Following the announcement of her new album "This is Me... Now," the actress and singer has begun promoting "Shotgun Wedding" with her costar Josh Duhamel.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Christopher Polk for Variety

Jennifer Lopez has rosettes on her mind.

The actress began promoting Amazon Video’s romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding” with her costar Josh Duhamel on Wednesday wearing a range of pastel pink hues from top to bottom. Styled by fashion stylist Rob Zangardi, Lopez slipped into a Magda Butrym ruched midi-length dress trimmed with a spiral of detachable rosettes at the neck.

Zangardi shared snippets of her fitting on Instagram, opting to pair the monotoned dress with a leather bubblegum-pink trenchcoat and lace nude sandals.

The Mock Neck midi dress in pink ($1,695) featured ruched detailing at the neckline, along its formfitting under-arm hem and throughout its center back zipper-up silhouette. The dress’s shape was complemented by a sleeveless component and a high-neck seam.

Lopez’s final press look was tied in with a chignon updo and two face-framing strands grazing the rosettes on her dress. Even her nails were painted in pink polish reflective of the day’s colorway.

She accessorized with gold earrings and rings to match her pastel-pink Coach shoulder bag’s golden brass buckle. Lopez was named Coach’s global ambassador in 2019, under the creative direction of Stuart Vevers, and had recently appeared in the brand’s holiday campaign along with Zoey Deutch and more.

As the film gears up to stream worldwide on Amazon Prime on Jan. 27, viewers got a glimpse of what’s to come of it with a trailer release on Wednesday, showcasing Golden Globe recipient Jennifer Coolidge singing. Coolidge will portray the mother of the groom in the film.

Plotted as a destination wedding, Lopez otherwise known as “Darcy,” and Duhamel, characterized as “Tom,” will lead the film as the bride and groom who are taken hostage along with all their wedding attendees. The bridal and comedic theme of the film is not a first for Lopez, who starred in “Monster-in-Law” in 2005 with Jane Fonda and Michael Vartan.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

