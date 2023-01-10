Jessica Chastain Embraces Geometric Glamour in Embellished Oscar de la Renta Mermaid Dress for Golden Globe Awards 2023

Jessica Chastain made a shining arrival at the 2023 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 in a strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Chastain’s gown had a prism design with a series of squares and rectangles throughout. It had a rounded neckline around her chest, was cinched at the waist and had a mermaid-style fit. It was slightly see-through, with a sheer mesh-like slip and embellished silver-colored detailing.

She paired her dress with a matching spiderweb prism themed face mask that had similar flesh colored base with a dazzling embellishment. For her red carpet look, Chastain worked with her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart also styled Jennifer Hudson and Viola Davis for the awards show.

When it came to hair, the actress wore her red hair slicked back into a low bun. For makeup she opted for a glamorous look, with defined eyelashes, bright blush and a matte pink lip. Her accessories included a series of statement shimmering rings, which she wore on one hand.

Chastain has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the series “George and Tammy,” where she plays Tammy Wynette.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards honors outstanding performances and work in film and television. This year, Variety, which is also owned by WWD parent company PMC, is hosting the preshow as an official partner with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony, held Jan. 10 in Los Angeles, is hosted by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Some of the nominees include Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Daniel Craig, Michelle Yeoh, Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett, James Cameron and Zendaya. Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

