Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 14, 2022

Business

The Retail Pain in the Fed’s Plan to Save the Economy

Business

Gianfranco D’Attis Named Prada Brand CEO

Men's

Bode to Return to Paris With Runway Show During Men’s Fashion Week

Jill Biden Layers Up in Blue Hues With Midi Dress, Trenchcoat and Scarf to Respect for Marriage Act Ceremony at White House

The first lady attended the event at the White House alongside President Biden to celebrate the act being signed into a law. 

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Sam Smith performs during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrive for a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Cyndi Lauper performs during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Jill Biden attended the Respect for Marriage Act Ceremony at the White House on Tuesday in an all-blue ensemble. For the occasion, which celebrated President Joe Biden signing the marriage equality act into law, she wore a sky blue dress and a matching winter coat.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Respect for Marriage Act ceremony on Dec. 13 at the White House.

First Lady Biden wore a wool scoop neck midi-length dress with a long trenchcoat. She coordinated with a pair of shimmering floral statement stud earrings. When it came to shoes, she adorned a pair of beige suede knee-high boots over opaque black tights.

She completed her outfit by wearing a cobalt blue soft-textured scarf around her neck and a pair of shiny black gloves.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Respect for Marriage Act ceremony on Dec. 13 at the White House.

The ceremony featured star-studded performers, including Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper. Smith performed “Stay With Me,” while Lauper sung her hit “True Colors.”

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Respect for Marriage Act ceremony on Dec. 13 at the White House. Getty Images

The first lady has showcased standout style moments in recently weeks. To the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, she wore a dazzling Monique Lhuillier gown that featured intricate floral embroidery over black lace. The annual event honors American artists and creatives. To the first White House State Dinner of the Biden administration, she wore a navy blue off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown that included a flower-like lace design throughout.

The Respect for Marriage Act provides federal recognition to same-sex marriages and interracial marriages. The bill was proposed out of concern that the Supreme Court would strike down the legal protections for such relationships. President Biden was joined at the ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.

