Jill Biden Sparkles in Sequins to Celebrate Hannukah at the White House

The White House now officially has its first menorah in history adding to the White House archives.

US President Joe Biden and Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker listen while US first lady Jill Biden speaks during a Hanukkah Holiday Reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, December 19, 2022. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill Biden at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
First lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden enter the Rose Garden of the White House for a ceremony honoring the 2009 Teacher of the Year in Washington, Tuesday, April 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jill Biden, the wife of Vice President Joe Biden, helps pack non-perishable food items along with first lady Michelle Obama, not in picture, congressional spouses and volunteers, at the Capital Area Food Bank, Wednesday, April 29, 2009, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, speaks at the opening of the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Washington, on Thursday, May 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
First Lady Jill Biden joined her husband President Joe Biden for the White House Hannukah holiday reception on Dec. 19, wearing a festive ensemble.

For the reception held in the White House’s Grand Foyer, Jill Biden wore a midnight blue long-sleeve sequin dress with a high-round neckline. She coordinated the dress with pearl earrings.

(L-R) US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Rabbi Cytron-Walker, Avigael Heschel (Granddaughter of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel), Ambassador Michele Taylor and Holocaust Survivor Bronia Brandman attend a Hanukkah Holiday Reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, December 19, 2022. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Rabbi Cytron-Walker, Avigael Heschel, Michele Taylor and Holocaust survivor Bronia Brandman attend a Hanukkah Holiday Reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House on Dec. 19. AFP via Getty Images

The White House Hannukah celebration marked a historic moment as the White House now has its first menorah. The menorah was crafted by the White House carpenters with wood recovered from the foundation of the White House. The menorah is now a permanent fixture and marks the first time a Jewish artifact has been added to the White House archives.

The Biden administration marked the first night of Hannukah on Sunday with the president publicly denouncing antisemitism. The menorah was lit by U.S. attorney general Merick Garland, who is Jewish.

This is the second time that the first lady has sported sequins for a White House event this month. For this year’s Kennedy Center Honors 2022 ceremony earlier this month, she wore a bespoke lace gown incorporating midnight sequins from Monique Lhuillier accessorized with a black evening clutch bag from Tyler Ellis.

Last week, she sported various shades of blue, including a sky-blue dress and a matching winter coat, for the Respect for Marriage Act ceremony. At the ceremony, President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, providing federal recognition to same-sex and interracial relationships. Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith performed at the event.

The latter half of 2022 has been filled with many history-making moments for the Biden administration. In November, the president and first lady held their first White House State Dinner together. The dinner honored French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

