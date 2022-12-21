×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 21, 2022

Jill Biden Greets Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy With Nods to Ukraine’s Flag in Blue Coat Dress at White House

The first lady wore a blue double-breasted coat and skirt to meet with the Ukrainian president.

President Joe Biden first lady Jill Biden in blue dress welcome the President of Ukraine on Dec. 21 in Washington, DC.
Jill Biden wore a chic blue dress coat to greet Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, alongside President Joe Biden on Wednesday in Washington on the White House South Lawn.

The Bidens made sartorial signs of solidarity with Ukraine by choosing variations of blue, nodding to the blue and yellow colors of the country’s flag. The U.S. president sported both colors.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and first lady Jill Biden in blue dress welcome President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zelensky is meeting with President Biden on his first known trip outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, and the two leaders are expected to discuss continuing military aid. Zelensky will reportedly address a joint meeting of Congress in the evening. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(L-R): Jill Biden, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

Getty Images

The first lady’s pastel blue coat was midi length and featured a series of big matching buttons alongside the overlap. The coat included a scoop neckline and defined padding on the shoulder. The dress coat also featured two oversize pockets on each side and had a statement black fabric belt to tie it all together.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and first lady Jill Biden in blue dress welcome President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zelensky is meeting with President Biden on his first known trip outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, and the two leaders are expected to discuss continuing military aid. Zelensky will reportedly address a joint meeting of Congress in the evening. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden, at center, first lady Jill Biden welcome the president of Ukraine.

Getty Images

The first lady coordinated her winter-ready look with a pair of mid-high black heels and shimmering earrings.

The meeting marks the first time Zelenskyy has traveled outside of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February. Zelenskyy will meet with Congress in a joint session and give a speech.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and first lady Jill Biden in blue dress welcome President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zelensky is meeting with President Biden on his first known trip outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, and the two leaders are expected to discuss continuing military aid. Zelensky will reportedly address a joint meeting of Congress in the evening. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(L-R): Jill Biden, Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Getty Images

The first lady has been making several public appearances in recent weeks. In celebration of Hanukkah, she wore a midnight blue sequined long-sleeve gown to celebrate the holiday at the White House. Just this month, she wore another blue ensemble, this time a cobalt blue dress with a matching winter coat, to the Respect for Marriage Act Ceremony at the White House.

