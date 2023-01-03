×
Jennifer Lopez Rings In 2023 in Plunging Gucci Dress and Debuts Lob Haircut for New Year’s Party

The singer celebrated with a glass of Champagne.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrives for the 75th annual Academy Awards Sunday, March 23, 2003, in Los Angeles. Lopez wore a gown made by Fred Lee purchased at the Jackie Onassis auction. (AP Photo/Kim D. Johnson)
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sit together during Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, May 11, 2003, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won, 99-95, to even the series at 2-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, stars of the new movie "Gigli," walk the red carpet before the premiere of the film Sunday, July 27, 2003, at the Mann National Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Polk)
MAY 24th 2021: Rumors continue to swirl that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rekindled their romance. Following a trip together to Montana earlier in May 2021, the reunited pair were seen together in Miami, Florida on Sunday, May 23rd 2021. Affleck and Lopez became engaged in November 2002 but a September 2003 wedding was cancelled and the couple broke up in January 2004. - File Photo by: zz/Stephen Trupp/STAR MAX/IPx 2002 12/8/02 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "Maid In Manhattan" held on December 8, 2002 in New York City. (NYC)
Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to help ring in the New Year in style.

The singer posed in a pair of glasses with “2023” on the top of the frames in oversized gold characters. She decked out for her celebration with a Gucci dress featuring a sleeveless red bodice with a plunging neckline and a floor-length black skirt. The dress was accented with a bejeweled bow at the waist.

She accessorized the look with a ring in the shape of a jungle cat.

Lopez is also now sporting a new haircut. A lob (or long bob) has become an increasingly popular hairstyle as it’s considered a cut that can flatter many face shapes.

Last year was a busy one for Lopez. In July, she married Ben Affleck in a lavish ceremony in Georgia. Lopez wore several Ralph Lauren wedding dresses throughout the ceremony.

In September, Lopez signed on as a brand ambassador for Italian-based intimates brand Intimissimi.

In October, she and Affleck attended Ralph Lauren’s runway show in Los Angeles, where Lopez sported a pinstripe dress and cowboy hat.

“Ralph did our wedding, so we’ve become quite close,” Lopez said of her custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown, with Affleck standing nearby.

In November, Lopez joined Zoey Deutch and Chan-Young Yoon for Coach’s 2022 holiday campaign. Lopez has been a longtime brand ambassador for Coach.

Outside of her work for other brands, Lopez also spent 2022 on her beauty line. Last week, Lopez announced two new products from JLo Body, including the Tighten + Tease Ultimate Body Serum and the Smooth + Seduce Hydrating Body Cream.

