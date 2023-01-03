Jennifer Lopez Rings In 2023 in Plunging Gucci Dress and Debuts Lob Haircut for New Year’s Party

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to help ring in the New Year in style.

The singer posed in a pair of glasses with “2023” on the top of the frames in oversized gold characters. She decked out for her celebration with a Gucci dress featuring a sleeveless red bodice with a plunging neckline and a floor-length black skirt. The dress was accented with a bejeweled bow at the waist.

She accessorized the look with a ring in the shape of a jungle cat.

Lopez is also now sporting a new haircut. A lob (or long bob) has become an increasingly popular hairstyle as it’s considered a cut that can flatter many face shapes.

Last year was a busy one for Lopez. In July, she married Ben Affleck in a lavish ceremony in Georgia. Lopez wore several Ralph Lauren wedding dresses throughout the ceremony.

In September, Lopez signed on as a brand ambassador for Italian-based intimates brand Intimissimi.

In October, she and Affleck attended Ralph Lauren’s runway show in Los Angeles, where Lopez sported a pinstripe dress and cowboy hat.

“Ralph did our wedding, so we’ve become quite close,” Lopez said of her custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown, with Affleck standing nearby.

In November, Lopez joined Zoey Deutch and Chan-Young Yoon for Coach’s 2022 holiday campaign. Lopez has been a longtime brand ambassador for Coach.

Outside of her work for other brands, Lopez also spent 2022 on her beauty line. Last week, Lopez announced two new products from JLo Body, including the Tighten + Tease Ultimate Body Serum and the Smooth + Seduce Hydrating Body Cream.