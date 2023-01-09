×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

Jurnee Smollett Plays With Proportions in Oversized Vest and Statement Belt at W and Louis Vuitton’s Awards Season Dinner

The actress joined fellow A-list stars ranging from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Williams

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jurnee Smollett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Jurnee Smollett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on Friday in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images for W Magazine

Jurnee Smollett arrived at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner on Friday, wearing a creative take on mixing neutrals.

For the occasion, the actress donned a shimmering embellished jacquard top, matching leggings, an oversized gray vest with statement buttons, a black statement waist belt left unbuckled, chunky black booties and a black chain-link strap handbag, all from Louis Vuitton. She accessorized with a ring and a bracelet.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jurnee Smollett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Jurnee Smollett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner. Getty Images for W Magazine

Smollett is a known supporter of Louis Vuitton, and attended the brand’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week last October where she sat front row. Smollett was joined by other A-list stars there, ranging from Jaden Smith to Alicia Vikander.

Related Galleries

Smollett worked with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn to create her look for the event. Mandelkorn also works with Alexandra Shipp, Janelle Monáe and Christina Ricci.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Jurnee Smollett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Jurnee Smollett Getty Images for W Magazine

For makeup, Smollett worked with Jorge Monroy for an evening-ready look featuring a nude lip, a hint of blush, mascara and smoky eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Irinel de Léon, who parted her hair down the middle and gave her voluminous wavy curls.

Smollett has been acting since she was a child, but her big breakthrough came in 2020 when she starred in the HBO series “Lovecraft Country,” where her performance received critical acclaim. The actress is currently in post-production for “The Burial,” where she will star opposite Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. She is also in pre-production for the DC film “Black Canary,” a spinoff of the 2000 film “Birds of Prey,” but details are tightly under wraps about the movie.

W and Louis Vuitton’s dinner was hosted by W editor in chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière. The dinner brought together stars from the worlds of film and television, many of whom are nominees and front-runners for Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards and the upcoming Academy Award nominations.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Hot Summer Bags

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jurnee Smollett Dons Dramatic Vest at W & Louis Vuitton Awards Dinner

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad