Jurnee Smollett Plays With Proportions in Oversized Vest and Statement Belt at W and Louis Vuitton’s Awards Season Dinner

Jurnee Smollett arrived at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner on Friday, wearing a creative take on mixing neutrals.

For the occasion, the actress donned a shimmering embellished jacquard top, matching leggings, an oversized gray vest with statement buttons, a black statement waist belt left unbuckled, chunky black booties and a black chain-link strap handbag, all from Louis Vuitton. She accessorized with a ring and a bracelet.

Jurnee Smollett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner. Getty Images for W Magazine

Smollett is a known supporter of Louis Vuitton, and attended the brand’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week last October where she sat front row. Smollett was joined by other A-list stars there, ranging from Jaden Smith to Alicia Vikander.

Smollett worked with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn to create her look for the event. Mandelkorn also works with Alexandra Shipp, Janelle Monáe and Christina Ricci.

Jurnee Smollett Getty Images for W Magazine

For makeup, Smollett worked with Jorge Monroy for an evening-ready look featuring a nude lip, a hint of blush, mascara and smoky eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Irinel de Léon, who parted her hair down the middle and gave her voluminous wavy curls.

Smollett has been acting since she was a child, but her big breakthrough came in 2020 when she starred in the HBO series “Lovecraft Country,” where her performance received critical acclaim. The actress is currently in post-production for “The Burial,” where she will star opposite Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. She is also in pre-production for the DC film “Black Canary,” a spinoff of the 2000 film “Birds of Prey,” but details are tightly under wraps about the movie.

W and Louis Vuitton’s dinner was hosted by W editor in chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière. The dinner brought together stars from the worlds of film and television, many of whom are nominees and front-runners for Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards and the upcoming Academy Award nominations.