Vice President Kamala Harris Dons Sharp Lapels at Respect for Marriage Act Signing at White House

Harris has been an advocate for LGBTQ rights since her days as a San Francisco district attorney.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden looks on as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Sam Smith performs during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrive for a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Cyndi Lauper performs during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived on the White House Lawn on Tuesday to witness the historic signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

For the moment in LGBTQ rights, Harris was winter-ready in a charcoal gray coat with a notch lapel and wide collar. She accessorized the look with black leather gloves and a white and brown patterned scarf.

Harris was beaming as she applauded the signing of the legislation. She celebrated alongside her former members of the Senate and congresswomen as President Joe Biden signed the bill.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden looks on as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden looks on as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House Dec. 13 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Harris’ track record for supporting LGBTQ rights goes back years. During her days as a district attorney for San Francisco, she established a unit to investigate and prosecute anti-LGBTQ violence. As the junior U.S. senator from California, she also introduced a bill to end the use of the gay and transgender panic defense and marched in the San Francisco Pride Parade in a rainbow and crystal-embellished jacket to voice her support for the LGBTQ community.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden applauds after signing the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Respect for Marriage Act will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
U.S President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris applaud after signing the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House Dec. 13 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

The vice president recently had a statement style moment during the White House State Dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron. For the occasion, she wore a black Vera Wang gown and opera gloves.

The Respect for Marriage Act signed by Biden provides federal recognition of same-sex marriages and interracial marriages. The bill was proposed out of concern that the Supreme Court would strike down the legal protections for such relationships. Biden was also joined at the signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and First Lady Jill Biden.

