Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2022: Red Valentino Bows, Silver Versace Sequins and Sia Singing

Singer Sia joined them to duet with Kim Kardashian's daughter North West.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Intermix/VH1 Rock Honors VIP party in Los Angeles on Friday, July 11, 2008. (AP Photo/ Matt Sayles)
Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the sixth annual Video Game Awards at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated the holidays with their annual Christmas party, with matriarch Kris Jenner and all five of her daughters taking their own sartorial approach.

Kris attended the event wearing a long-sleeved, round neckline, tiered ruffle dress with a bow at the waist, playing on the idea of Christmas-red and gifting. The dress was vintage Valentino.

Kim Kardashian wore a sparkling floor-length silver asymmetric shoulder dress from Versace. She was joined by her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

North took a cue from her mother with the sparkling theme and wore a two-piece gray sequined ensemble. Chicago coordinated with a sequin peplum dress with tights and black boots. Saint wore a black ensemble with black and red sneakers, and Psalm wore a two-piece outfit, including a utility jacket and coordinated with his sisters in gray.

Khloé Kardashian wore a formfitting red dress with a low-cut neckline, a thigh-high slit and a small train custom designed by Nicolas Jebran. Khloé finished the look with open-toe stilettos with a chainlink ankle strap. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and diamond earrings. She also carried a Santa clutch bag from Judith Leiber Couture. Her daughter True Thompson matched her in a custom red dress by La Roxx.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker went for an ethereal dress, opting for a long-sleeved white cutout gown with a rose appliqué on the bodice, ruching and a sheer skirt.

Kendall Jenner coordinated with her sister Khloé and mother Kris, and also opted to wear red, selecting a red sequin column gown with a train and crisscross-strap red shoes.

Kylie Jenner stood out from the rest of her sisters, wearing a beige and black floral lace spaghetti strap dress. Her daughter Stormi Webster wore a matching ballgown to accompany her mother.

This year’s Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party was nothing short of extravagant. The scene for the event included large red Christmas trees, a red ball pit, a gingerbread house station and a man dressed as one of Santa’s elves. This year singer Sia also attended the event, dressed in an ethereal white dress like a snow angel, to sing alongside North West. Sia and North sang Sia’s song “Snowman” and her hit “Chandelier.”

Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

