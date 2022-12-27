Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2022: Red Valentino Bows, Silver Versace Sequins and Sia Singing

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated the holidays with their annual Christmas party, with matriarch Kris Jenner and all five of her daughters taking their own sartorial approach.

Kris attended the event wearing a long-sleeved, round neckline, tiered ruffle dress with a bow at the waist, playing on the idea of Christmas-red and gifting. The dress was vintage Valentino.

Kim Kardashian wore a sparkling floor-length silver asymmetric shoulder dress from Versace. She was joined by her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

North took a cue from her mother with the sparkling theme and wore a two-piece gray sequined ensemble. Chicago coordinated with a sequin peplum dress with tights and black boots. Saint wore a black ensemble with black and red sneakers, and Psalm wore a two-piece outfit, including a utility jacket and coordinated with his sisters in gray.

Khloé Kardashian wore a formfitting red dress with a low-cut neckline, a thigh-high slit and a small train custom designed by Nicolas Jebran. Khloé finished the look with open-toe stilettos with a chainlink ankle strap. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and diamond earrings. She also carried a Santa clutch bag from Judith Leiber Couture. Her daughter True Thompson matched her in a custom red dress by La Roxx.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker went for an ethereal dress, opting for a long-sleeved white cutout gown with a rose appliqué on the bodice, ruching and a sheer skirt.

Kendall Jenner coordinated with her sister Khloé and mother Kris, and also opted to wear red, selecting a red sequin column gown with a train and crisscross-strap red shoes.

Kylie Jenner stood out from the rest of her sisters, wearing a beige and black floral lace spaghetti strap dress. Her daughter Stormi Webster wore a matching ballgown to accompany her mother.

This year’s Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party was nothing short of extravagant. The scene for the event included large red Christmas trees, a red ball pit, a gingerbread house station and a man dressed as one of Santa’s elves. This year singer Sia also attended the event, dressed in an ethereal white dress like a snow angel, to sing alongside North West. Sia and North sang Sia’s song “Snowman” and her hit “Chandelier.”