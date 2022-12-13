×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

Business

CEO Libby Wadle on the Course J. Crew Is Charting

Fashion

Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023

Kate Hudson Sparkles in Black Chrome Hearts Outfit on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The actress appeared on the talk show to discuss her new movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1764 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kate Hudson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 12, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Actress Kate Hudson and host Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Kate Hudson appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, wearing her take on the little black dress.

For her appearance, the actress wore a glittering ensemble consisting of a long-sleeve crop top with a sheer layer covering her midriff and a matching sparkling skirt with a sheer bottom by Chrome Hearts Couture.

Hudson coordinated the look with a pair of open-toe strappy black heeled sandals from Casadei. She finished the outfit by accessorizing with several rings and dangling earrings.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1764 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kate Hudson and host Jimmy Fallon play “What’s Behind Me” on Monday, December 12, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Actress Kate Hudson and host Jimmy Fallon play “What’s Behind Me.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

Hudson worked with her go-to stylist Sophie Lopez to create her look for the segment. Lopez has worked with Hudson many times this year as she’s been promoting her new movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” To date, she’s dressed Hudson in brands including Et Ochs, Roland Mouret and Versace. Lopez also works with Priah Ferguson, Ella Purnell and Ashley Madekwe.

Related Galleries

For makeup, Hudson worked with Benjamin Puckey to create a dewy look featuring cream blush, matte lipstick and eye-popping mascara with a hint of eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Jacob Rozenberg, who gave her voluminous layers in a wavy style.

During her segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Hudson discussed how she feels about the Broadway adaptation of her 2000 movie “Almost Famous,” a record she is making and her dislike for reading reviews of her films.

Fallon also played a clip from “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” where audiences could see her character Birdie Jay on display.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23. In addition to Hudson, the film also stars Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke and Kathryn Hahn. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film “Knives Out.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Hot Summer Bags

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kate Hudson Pops in Chrome Hearts Couture Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad