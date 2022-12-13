Kate Hudson Sparkles in Black Chrome Hearts Outfit on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Kate Hudson appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, wearing her take on the little black dress.

For her appearance, the actress wore a glittering ensemble consisting of a long-sleeve crop top with a sheer layer covering her midriff and a matching sparkling skirt with a sheer bottom by Chrome Hearts Couture.

Hudson coordinated the look with a pair of open-toe strappy black heeled sandals from Casadei. She finished the outfit by accessorizing with several rings and dangling earrings.

Actress Kate Hudson and host Jimmy Fallon play “What’s Behind Me.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

Hudson worked with her go-to stylist Sophie Lopez to create her look for the segment. Lopez has worked with Hudson many times this year as she’s been promoting her new movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” To date, she’s dressed Hudson in brands including Et Ochs, Roland Mouret and Versace. Lopez also works with Priah Ferguson, Ella Purnell and Ashley Madekwe.

For makeup, Hudson worked with Benjamin Puckey to create a dewy look featuring cream blush, matte lipstick and eye-popping mascara with a hint of eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Jacob Rozenberg, who gave her voluminous layers in a wavy style.

During her segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Hudson discussed how she feels about the Broadway adaptation of her 2000 movie “Almost Famous,” a record she is making and her dislike for reading reviews of her films.

Fallon also played a clip from “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” where audiences could see her character Birdie Jay on display.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23. In addition to Hudson, the film also stars Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke and Kathryn Hahn. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film “Knives Out.”