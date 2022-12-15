What You Need to Know About Kate Middleton’s 2022 ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

The holidays are here, and the British royals are helping bring in the season. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, held her second annual Christmas carol service, “Together at Christmas,” at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday night. The holiday special will be televised on Christmas Eve.

The event marked Middleton’s first service since she ascended to the title of Princess of Wales. The service was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the values she held dear, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them,” Kensington Palace said in a statement confirming details of the ceremony.

The Princess of Wales has teased the broadcast of her Christmas carol service in a video circulating around social media, where her highness wears a Fair Isle Holland Cooper cream sweater, Roland Mouret trousers and earrings by Kiki McDonough.

What is Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service?

“Together at Christmas” is a musical event featuring the Westminster Abbey Choir performing world-famous Christmas carols, including “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” which was selected through a public poll last week. Musical guests will also perform on the special broadcast, including Craig David, Alexis French, Samantha Barks and a duet by Alfie Boe and Melanie C.

The special will also feature readings by Prince William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Hugh Bonneville.

This is the second carol service Middleton has hosted for members of the royal family and inspirational guests. The service features a combination of traditional and modern elements of Christmas music.

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. Getty Images

When can I watch the Christmas carol service?

The event took place live at Westminster Abbey on Thursday and will be televised on ITV1 on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. It can be watched later on ITVX.

Who is on the guest list?

The Princess of Wales was joined by her husband, Prince William. King Charles and Queen Camilla were also in attendance, as well as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Invites were sent to people who might find the winter period challenging and individuals who have made notable contributions to their fields.

Who is narrating this year’s broadcast?

This year’s broadcast will be narrated by Kate Middleton’s friend, Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones. The Princess of Wales will give a special introduction, and there will also be special films dedicated to charities and individuals who have made substantial philanthropic contributions.

What other events will be surrounding Kate Middleton’s service?

A series of “Together at Christmas” community carol services will take place around the U.K. to celebrate local heroes. The events will be hosted by Lord Lieutenants and supported by The Royal Foundation. These events will include elements of the Westminster Abbey service, and guests will receive a special foreword written by the Princess of Wales.