Kate Moss Revives Her ’90s-era Pink Hair for New Marc Jacobs Campaign

The supermodel stars in the brand's resort campaign with pink hair, while highlighting new bags.

Kate Moss first collaborated with Marc Jacobs back in 2000. The images were styled by Danielle Emerson and photographed by Harley Weir in London.
Kate Moss for Marc Jacobs resort. Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

Kate Moss is embracing a throwback style for a new campaign.

Moss is the latest model to appear in the Marc Jacobs resort 2022 campaign, posing in a series of photos recently posted to the brand’s Instagram account. The images showcase Moss with standout hair, with bright pink tresses.

The ads are for the company's famous 'Bucket Bag' - described as a "classic silhouette featuring supple full grain leather, rope top handle, with a removable and adjustable leather strap". She also wears their sky-high Kiki boots from Marc Jacobs Runway.

Kate Moss is pretty in pink in a new ad campaign for Marc Jacobs Resort.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

The brand’s “Long Live the Icons” campaign sees Moss reviving her iconic ’90s hairstyle in the vibrant hue. In the shots, she’s toting the J Marc shoulder bag in lilac and the leather Bucket Bag in wolf gray. She was styled by Danielle Emerson and the photographer was Harley Weir.

Previously, photographer Juergen Teller debuted the model with her iconic hairstyle in 1998 in the snap “Young Pink Kate.” Moss is seen lying on a bed, with her ash-pink hair sprawled out freely on the pillow.

Kate Moss pink hair is pretty in pink in a new ad campaign for Marc Jacobs Resort. The 48-year-old British model showcases bright pink hair - rather than her usual blonde locks - in ads for the fashion brand. The ads are for the company's famous 'Bucket Bag' - described as a "classic silhouette featuring supple full grain leather, rope top handle, with a removable and adjustable leather strap". She also wears their sky-high Kiki boots from Marc Jacobs Runway. Kate first collaborated with Marc Jacobs back in 2000. The images were styled by Danielle Emerson and photographed by Harley Weir in London. Editorial usage. Credit Courtesy of Marc Jacobs / MEGA. 20 Dec 2022 Pictured: Kate Moss for Marc Jacobs. Photo credit: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA927678_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kate Moss in a new ad campaign for Marc Jacobs Resort.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

Moss’s pink hair moment was so memorable that she added Teller’s photo in her 2012 book, “Kate: The Kate Moss Book.”

Additionally, Moss took her pink hair to the runway in 1999, walking in the Versace spring runway show.

Along with modeling, Moss is venturing more into the beauty and creative space.

Kate Moss pink hair is pretty in pink in a new ad campaign for Marc Jacobs Resort. The 48-year-old British model showcases bright pink hair - rather than her usual blonde locks - in ads for the fashion brand. The ads are for the company's famous 'Bucket Bag' - described as a "classic silhouette featuring supple full grain leather, rope top handle, with a removable and adjustable leather strap". She also wears their sky-high Kiki boots from Marc Jacobs Runway. Kate first collaborated with Marc Jacobs back in 2000. The images were styled by Danielle Emerson and photographed by Harley Weir in London. Editorial usage. Credit Courtesy of Marc Jacobs / MEGA. 20 Dec 2022 Pictured: Kate Moss for Marc Jacobs. Photo credit: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA927678_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kate Moss for Marc Jacobs resort.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

This past summer, Moss launched her Cosmoss wellness brand. The label debuted with six products: The Sacred Mist fragrance, The Golden Nectar CBD & Pro-Collagen Oil, Face Cream, Face Cleanser, Dawn Tea and Dusk Tea. 

Moss was also tapped as the new creative director of Diet Coke in July. She continues to model as the face of makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury, appearing in the January launch for the brand’s Beautiful Skin Foundation.

