Kate Moss Revives Her ’90s-era Pink Hair for New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Kate Moss is embracing a throwback style for a new campaign.

Moss is the latest model to appear in the Marc Jacobs resort 2022 campaign, posing in a series of photos recently posted to the brand’s Instagram account. The images showcase Moss with standout hair, with bright pink tresses.

Kate Moss is pretty in pink in a new ad campaign for Marc Jacobs Resort. Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

The brand’s “Long Live the Icons” campaign sees Moss reviving her iconic ’90s hairstyle in the vibrant hue. In the shots, she’s toting the J Marc shoulder bag in lilac and the leather Bucket Bag in wolf gray. She was styled by Danielle Emerson and the photographer was Harley Weir.

Previously, photographer Juergen Teller debuted the model with her iconic hairstyle in 1998 in the snap “Young Pink Kate.” Moss is seen lying on a bed, with her ash-pink hair sprawled out freely on the pillow.

Kate Moss in a new ad campaign for Marc Jacobs Resort. Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

Moss’s pink hair moment was so memorable that she added Teller’s photo in her 2012 book, “Kate: The Kate Moss Book.”

Additionally, Moss took her pink hair to the runway in 1999, walking in the Versace spring runway show.

Along with modeling, Moss is venturing more into the beauty and creative space.

Kate Moss for Marc Jacobs resort. Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA

This past summer, Moss launched her Cosmoss wellness brand. The label debuted with six products: The Sacred Mist fragrance, The Golden Nectar CBD & Pro-Collagen Oil, Face Cream, Face Cleanser, Dawn Tea and Dusk Tea.

Moss was also tapped as the new creative director of Diet Coke in July. She continues to model as the face of makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury, appearing in the January launch for the brand’s Beautiful Skin Foundation.