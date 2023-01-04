×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas and Thom Browne Face Off in Court Over Use of Stripes

Fashion

What to Watch: Space Is the New Frontier for Luxury Brands

Business

Shopify Launches ‘Commerce Components’ to Accelerate Growth

Kate Spade New York’s Lunar New Year Collection Gives Whimsical Twists to the Year of the Rabbit

The brand is one of many labels selling merchandise for the Year of the Rabbit.

Kate Space New York Lunary New Year Collection 2023 year of the rabbit purse
Kate Space New York Lunary New Year collection. Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

The Lunar New Year is fast-approaching, officially taking place on Jan. 22. This is the Year of the Rabbit. In the Chinese zodiac, according to some interpretations, the rabbit is considered the luckiest of the 12 animals symbolizing mercy, elegance and beauty.

Brands are celebrating the Lunar New Year with capsule collections that are releasing throughout January. One of the many brands with a recently minted Lunar New Year capsule collection is Kate Spade New York.

The brand teased its Lunar New Year capsule collection products on Wednesday, highlighting the fluff-embellished faux fur small bucket bag designed to look like a smiling rabbit. Details of the bag include two side flaps giving the illusion of bunny ears, a black and gold chain strap that looks like a smiling rabbit face and a small gemstone in the center of the bag to look like a rabbit’s nose.

Related Galleries

Other accessories include items like the Year of the Rabbit studs for those who are looking for rabbit silhouette jewelry. Other pieces include the Year of the Rabbit Mini Pendant, the Year of the Rabbit Cocktail Ring and the Year of the Rabbit Linear Earrings.

On the ready-to-wear front, there are pieces, such as the Rabbit Toile cardigan. The cardigan is designed in Kate Spade New York’s nature-inspired exclusive toile pattern with small bunnies subtly featured in the print. The cardigan also pairs with a matching small jacquard tote bag with a smooth leather trim.

Similarly, there is an All Day Year of the Rabbit Toile Large Tote in the signature pattern, but in black and white.

Outside of bags, ready-to-wear and jewelry, the Lunar New Year capsule collection includes a faux fur key fob and a Bunny Ring Stand for cellphones. The collection is now available at Kate Spade New York stores and katespade.com.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Hot Summer Bags

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Collection Honors the Year of the Rabbit

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad