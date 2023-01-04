Kate Spade New York’s Lunar New Year Collection Gives Whimsical Twists to the Year of the Rabbit

The Lunar New Year is fast-approaching, officially taking place on Jan. 22. This is the Year of the Rabbit. In the Chinese zodiac, according to some interpretations, the rabbit is considered the luckiest of the 12 animals symbolizing mercy, elegance and beauty.

Brands are celebrating the Lunar New Year with capsule collections that are releasing throughout January. One of the many brands with a recently minted Lunar New Year capsule collection is Kate Spade New York.

The brand teased its Lunar New Year capsule collection products on Wednesday, highlighting the fluff-embellished faux fur small bucket bag designed to look like a smiling rabbit. Details of the bag include two side flaps giving the illusion of bunny ears, a black and gold chain strap that looks like a smiling rabbit face and a small gemstone in the center of the bag to look like a rabbit’s nose.

Other accessories include items like the Year of the Rabbit studs for those who are looking for rabbit silhouette jewelry. Other pieces include the Year of the Rabbit Mini Pendant, the Year of the Rabbit Cocktail Ring and the Year of the Rabbit Linear Earrings.

On the ready-to-wear front, there are pieces, such as the Rabbit Toile cardigan. The cardigan is designed in Kate Spade New York’s nature-inspired exclusive toile pattern with small bunnies subtly featured in the print. The cardigan also pairs with a matching small jacquard tote bag with a smooth leather trim.

Similarly, there is an All Day Year of the Rabbit Toile Large Tote in the signature pattern, but in black and white.

Outside of bags, ready-to-wear and jewelry, the Lunar New Year capsule collection includes a faux fur key fob and a Bunny Ring Stand for cellphones. The collection is now available at Kate Spade New York stores and katespade.com.