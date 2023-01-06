×
Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Collection Brings Romantic Details to 3D Heart Purses, Passionate Patterns and the Queen of Hearts

The brand is preparing for this year's Valentine's Day festivities with products like a heart-print bag, deck of cards and allover heart pattern sweaters.

kate spade heart bag, valentines day collection 2023
Kate Spade New York Valentine's Day collection. Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York is joining other brands that are ready for the next big shopping holiday: Valentine’s Day.

The brand’s new Valentine’s Day collection features many of the traditional Valentine’s Day colors of pink and red and heart-shaped bags. A visit to Kate Spade New York’s website shows several Valentine’s Day collection items listed under its “Shop Top Categories” vertical.

kate spade valentines day collection 2023, heart sweater
Kate Spade New York Valentine’s Day collection.

The brand has released short videos promoting some of its Valentine’s Day products. One video is a GIF image of a black sweater with sporadically placed pink and red hearts hugging a bouquet of red roses with its left sleeve.

kate spade valentines day collection, heart bag
Kate Spade New York Valentine’s Day collection.

Another video is of a flush of a deck of cards that ends up debuting a white leather card holder with an allover pink and white heart floral pattern. The faux shearling bag is presented in one video in a black colorway with a giant red heart on the center of it stacked on top of two teddy bears. The fourth video for the Valentine’s Day campaign displays the brand’s heart-shaped red bag doing a half-spin on top of a red watering can.

kate spade valentines day collection 2023, heart crossbody bag
Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Heart Crossbody.

The collection features other products, including a red heart-shaped coin purse, a pink hearts necklace, pink heart-shaped earrings, a white allover graphic heart-print tote bag, a white allover heart-print cosmetic case and a watch with a red band and a red heart on the face.

kate spade valentines day collection 2023, cards
Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Cardholder.

Kate Spade New York has made capitalizing on holiday seasons a core part of its business recently. In November, the brand unveiled an experiential holiday pop-up in London that came with a hidden mini dance room, a nostalgic candy store, a locker stashed with mystery prizes and a boozy vending machine.

Recently, the brand debuted its Lunar New Year collection, putting a whimsical twist on the Year of the Rabbit.

The Valentine’s Day collection is now available via Kate Spade’s website katespade.com.

