×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Business

Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas

Fashion

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

Katie Holmes Sports Vintage Chanel While Promoting Her New Play ‘The Wanderers’

The actress' new Off-Broadway play opens on Jan. 26.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Katie Holmes poses at a photo call for The Roundabout Theater Company production of the new play "The Wanderers" at The American Airlines Theatre Penthouse Lounge on January 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes poses at a photo call for The Roundabout Theater Company production of the new play "The Wanderers" at The American Airlines Theatre Penthouse Lounge on Jan. 11 in New York. Getty Images

Katie Holmes arrived at the photo call for her new Off-Broadway play “The Wanderers,” on Jan. 11, adding a touch of vintage to her ensemble.

In honor of her new play, the actress wore a vintage Chanel vertical striped, blue top and Kallmeyer brown wide-leg pants. She contrasted the look with silver pointy-toe heels. Holmes rounded out the look with a black coat from Tove Studio. She accessorized with a teal suede bag from Savette New York.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Katie Holmes poses at a photo call for The Roundabout Theater Company production of the new play "The Wanderers" at The American Airlines Theatre Penthouse Lounge on January 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes poses at a photo call for The Roundabout Theater Company production of the new play “The Wanderers” on Jan. 11. in New York City. Getty Images

To create her look for the photo call, Holmes worked with stylist Brie Welch. Last year, Welch styled Holmes for the cover of Amazing Magazine.

Related Galleries

For makeup, Holmes opted for an elevated natural look, featuring a glossy rose lip, a hint of blush and eye-popping mascara. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a slightly wavy style.

Earlier that day, Holmes appeared on “Good Morning America” to discuss the show. For that appearance, the actress wore a beige waffle knit button-down shirt paired with another pair of Kallmeyer wide-leg pants, this time in a metallic gold color. She wore the same metallic pointy-toe heels that she would later sport for “The Wanderers” photo call for the appearance.

Katie Holmes On Good Morning America. 11 Jan 2023 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA931848_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes on “Good Morning America” on Jan. 11. RCF / MEGA

During her segment on “Good Morning America,” Holmes discussed her role in “The Wanderers,” where she plays a movie star who begins a heated email relationship with a married man. Holmes also discussed dancing in Rusty Truck’s music video “Ain’t Over Me” and her love of dancing.

Holmes had a busy latter half of 2022 with numerous public appearances. In early November, she joined Dr. Barbara Sturm in hosting a dinner at Casa Cruz in honor of Sturm’s second New York spa. Just a week later, she attended the CFDA Awards wearing a Jonathan Simkhai gown to accompany the designer.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Hot Summer Bags

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Katie Holmes Wears Vintage Chanel to 'The Wanderers' Photo Call

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad