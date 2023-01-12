Katie Holmes Sports Vintage Chanel While Promoting Her New Play ‘The Wanderers’

Katie Holmes arrived at the photo call for her new Off-Broadway play “The Wanderers,” on Jan. 11, adding a touch of vintage to her ensemble.

In honor of her new play, the actress wore a vintage Chanel vertical striped, blue top and Kallmeyer brown wide-leg pants. She contrasted the look with silver pointy-toe heels. Holmes rounded out the look with a black coat from Tove Studio. She accessorized with a teal suede bag from Savette New York.

Katie Holmes poses at a photo call for The Roundabout Theater Company production of the new play “The Wanderers” on Jan. 11. in New York City. Getty Images

To create her look for the photo call, Holmes worked with stylist Brie Welch. Last year, Welch styled Holmes for the cover of Amazing Magazine.

For makeup, Holmes opted for an elevated natural look, featuring a glossy rose lip, a hint of blush and eye-popping mascara. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a slightly wavy style.

Earlier that day, Holmes appeared on “Good Morning America” to discuss the show. For that appearance, the actress wore a beige waffle knit button-down shirt paired with another pair of Kallmeyer wide-leg pants, this time in a metallic gold color. She wore the same metallic pointy-toe heels that she would later sport for “The Wanderers” photo call for the appearance.

Katie Holmes on “Good Morning America” on Jan. 11. RCF / MEGA

During her segment on “Good Morning America,” Holmes discussed her role in “The Wanderers,” where she plays a movie star who begins a heated email relationship with a married man. Holmes also discussed dancing in Rusty Truck’s music video “Ain’t Over Me” and her love of dancing.

Holmes had a busy latter half of 2022 with numerous public appearances. In early November, she joined Dr. Barbara Sturm in hosting a dinner at Casa Cruz in honor of Sturm’s second New York spa. Just a week later, she attended the CFDA Awards wearing a Jonathan Simkhai gown to accompany the designer.