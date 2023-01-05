×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Fashion

What to Watch: Thom Browne, CFDA Chairman

Fashion

What to Watch: Are Creative Tenures Getting Shorter at Europe’s Heritage Brands?

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Sequined Confetti Dress at New York Film Critics Choice Awards 2023

The actress received an award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film "Nope."

pregnant Keke Palmer in silver michael kors collection dress shows her baby bump on red carpet at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.
Keke Palmer at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City. Getty Images

Keke Palmer made a sparkly arrival at the 2023 New York Film Critics Choice Awards in New York City on Wednesday. For the occasion, Palmer looked to Michael Kors Collection.

pregnant Keke Palmer in silver michael kors collection dress shows her baby bump on red carpet at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.

Keke Palmer at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.

Getty Images

Palmer, who is expecting her first child, wore a shimmering silver-sequined dress to the awards. The details included a deep neckline, triangle-shaped cutouts on the side of her bodice and a train. The sequins were in an assortment of light, dark and medium-toned silver, giving a crushed, confetti effect.

Related Galleries

pregnant Keke Palmer in silver michael kors collection dress shows her baby bump on red carpet at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.

Keke Palmer at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.

Getty Images

Her accessories included a warped, bronze-colored choker necklace, a pair of drop earrings and a boxy bracelet.

For the awards, Palmer worked with her two longtime stylists, Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. Together, they have outfitted Jodie Turner-Smith, Thuso Mbedu and Tessa Thompson.

When it came to hair, Palmer wore her hair in twists parted to the side.

pregnant Keke Palmer in silver michael kors collection dress shows her baby bump on red carpet with Jordan Peele at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.

Keke Palmer and Jordan Peele at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.

Getty Images

Palmer received an award for Best Supporting Actress from the New York Film Critics Circle for her role in the summer 2022 blockbuster “Nope.” The film, directed by Jordan Peele, also stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea.

The evening awards ceremony brought out a roster of A-list stars, including Peele, Jenny Slate and Cate Blanchett.

The year ahead seems to be an exciting one for Palmer. Last year, during her “SNL” hosting debut in December, Palmer revealed her pregnancy, wearing an office-inspired Sportmax ensemble for her opening monologue.

In 2022, Palmer put her hosting abilities to the test at a number of award shows and galas. She hosted the 2022 Time 100 Next gala in October wearing a vibrant tulle Christian Siriano gown. That same month, Palmer hosted the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala in a flapper-themed Saint Laurent dress.

The New York Film Critics Choice Awards honors the outstanding achievement in cinema. The members are comprised of film reviewers from New York-based publications.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Dress at NYFCC Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad