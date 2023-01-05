Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Michael Kors Sequined Confetti Dress at New York Film Critics Choice Awards 2023

Keke Palmer made a sparkly arrival at the 2023 New York Film Critics Choice Awards in New York City on Wednesday. For the occasion, Palmer looked to Michael Kors Collection.

Keke Palmer at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City. Getty Images

Palmer, who is expecting her first child, wore a shimmering silver-sequined dress to the awards. The details included a deep neckline, triangle-shaped cutouts on the side of her bodice and a train. The sequins were in an assortment of light, dark and medium-toned silver, giving a crushed, confetti effect.

Keke Palmer at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City. Getty Images

Her accessories included a warped, bronze-colored choker necklace, a pair of drop earrings and a boxy bracelet.

For the awards, Palmer worked with her two longtime stylists, Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. Together, they have outfitted Jodie Turner-Smith, Thuso Mbedu and Tessa Thompson.

When it came to hair, Palmer wore her hair in twists parted to the side.

Keke Palmer and Jordan Peele at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City. Getty Images

Palmer received an award for Best Supporting Actress from the New York Film Critics Circle for her role in the summer 2022 blockbuster “Nope.” The film, directed by Jordan Peele, also stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea.

The evening awards ceremony brought out a roster of A-list stars, including Peele, Jenny Slate and Cate Blanchett.

The year ahead seems to be an exciting one for Palmer. Last year, during her “SNL” hosting debut in December, Palmer revealed her pregnancy, wearing an office-inspired Sportmax ensemble for her opening monologue.

In 2022, Palmer put her hosting abilities to the test at a number of award shows and galas. She hosted the 2022 Time 100 Next gala in October wearing a vibrant tulle Christian Siriano gown. That same month, Palmer hosted the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala in a flapper-themed Saint Laurent dress.

The New York Film Critics Choice Awards honors the outstanding achievement in cinema. The members are comprised of film reviewers from New York-based publications.