Kelly Ripa Channels Holiday Glamour for CNN Heroes in Velvet Jumpsuit With Sparkling Bows

Kelly Ripa attended the 2022 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event on Sunday at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, wearing a holiday-themed dress.

For the event, the TV host wore a velvet Saloni jumpsuit with three bows embellished with crystals and faux pearls going down the center of the split neckline, giving a gift-inspired look.

Kelly Ripa attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Getty Images for CNN

She coordinated with a pair of platform heels and accessorized with small diamond stud earrings.

Ripa worked with stylist Audrey Slater-Spiegel, who has dressed the TV personality in brands including Celine, Chanel and Jason Wu.

For makeup, she worked with Kristofer Buckle, who gave her a minimal look featuring a nude lip, light blush and mascara. She worked with hairstylist Ryan Trygstad, who had her hair parted to one side and done in a layered wavy style.

Kelly Ripa attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Getty Images for CNN

Ripa cohosted this year’s ceremony alongside CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who wore a classic black suit and white shirt with a metallic silver tie.

Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper co-host the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Getty Images for CNN

In addition to her cohosting duties with Anderson Cooper for CNN, Ripa can also be seen on her morning talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” where she cohosts with Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa also recently became the co-owner of a small lower-league Italian soccer team with her husband, Mark Consuelos. The two are now part-owners of A.S.D. Campobasso 1919, a club that plays in the regionalized fifth tier of Italian football, one rung below Serie D.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute honors everyday heroes and people who have helped make headline news stories. Nelly Cheboi, who created computer labs for Kenyan schoolchildren after quitting her software engineering job in Chicago, won the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year award. Cheboi was selected by online voters from this year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes.