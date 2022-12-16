×
Kelly Rowland Sees Red in Ethereal Iris Van Herpen Dress at ‘Babylon’ Premiere

The songstress wore a gown from the designer's summer 2021 couture collection.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Kelly Rowland attends the Global Premiere Screening of "Babylon" on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Iris Van Herpen Couture Fall 2022
Iris Van Herpen Couture Fall 2022
Iris Van Herpen Couture Fall 2022
Iris Van Herpen Couture Fall 2022
Kelly Rowland made a stunning arrival to the “Babylon” global premiere screening in Los Angeles on Thursday. For the evening event, Rowland wore a striking red dress by Iris Van Herpen.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Kelly Rowland attends the Global Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Kelly Rowland at the “Babylon” premiere screening on Dec. 15 in Los Angeles.

Called the “Roots of Rebirth,” the gown featured tulle embellishments throughout, including a mock neckline adorned with tulle ruffling on the collar. The sleeves of the ensemble were also adorned in tulle fabric, creating branch-like arms on Rowland.

The bodice of the gown had a series of geometric sheer cutouts. The skirt created a pool-like train effect. The dress was from the Dutch designer’s summer 2021 couture collection.

Rowland was styled by her longtime stylist Kollin Carter, who has outfitted Cardi B, Ciara and Normani.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Kelly Rowland attends the Global Premiere Screening of "Babylon" on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kelly Rowland at the “Babylon” premiere screening on Dec. 15 in Los Angeles.

When it came to hair, Rowland debuted a signature ’90s-inspired pixie cut, styled by Devante Turnbull. The cut featured tapered ends and a short side bang.

Rowland’s accessories also followed a red theme, including her wearing a ruby ring by Parsha Fine Jewelry. For makeup, she went for a movie-ready look, wearing smokey eye shadow, defining contour and a shimmering brown nude lip.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Kelly Rowland attends the Global Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Kelly Rowland at the “Babylon” premiere screening on Dec. 15 in Los Angeles.

Rowland attend the premiere along with a roster of stars including Elle Fanning, Natalia Bryant and Rebecca Rittenhouse.

“Babylon” stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire. The film centers around the wealth and opulence of the 1920s in Hollywood, exploring themes of flush excess, depravity and the triumphs and trials of dreamers in the era. The movie is directed by Damien Chazelle, who won an Academy Award in 2017 for best director for his film “La La Land,” which starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

“Babylon” premieres in theaters on Dec. 23.

