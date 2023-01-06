Kelly Rowland Brings Liquid Leather Suiting to ‘BMF’ Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere

Kelly Rowland embraced a formal officewear look for the “BMF” season two premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday. For the red carpet event, Rowland donned an all-black suit ensemble.

Rowland’s shiny suit featured a straight blazer and a matching pair of wide-leg pants. Underneath the suit she wore a bustier-style corset top. Her blazer had two lapels and two side pockets and her pants were high-waisted. The rest of her outfit consisted of a pair of gold open-toe strappy sandals.

Kelly Rowland at the”BMF” season two premiere in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kelly Rowland Gilbert Flores for Variety

For accessories, Rowland layered up with various size chokers, necklaces, rings and bracelets, with one having green accents. Rowland is usually styled by her longtime celebrity outfitter Kollin Carter, whose celebrity clientele also includes Cardi B, Ciara and Normani.

Kelly Rowland Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to hair, Rowland embraced a sleek blunt-cut bob that came in right near her ears. For makeup, Rowland opted for a sensual look with smoky grey eye shadow, a matte pink lip and a touch of blush. Other guests at the premiere included La La Anthony, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Serayah McNeill and Yung Miami, a rapper from the duo City Girls.

(L-R): Caresha Brownlee, Kelly Rowland, Mario and La La Anthony attend the “BMF” season two Los Angeles premiere event. Getty Images for STARZ

Rowland continues to stand out with her style. To the movie premiere of “Babylon” in December, the songstress wore a flaming red Iris Van Herpen gown. The gown had cutouts on the bodice, a tulle-like adornment around her neckline and a draping train. She wore a cozy all-cream monochromatic outfit to the Baby2Baby Holiday Toy Distribution that month. It featured a cable-knit sweater and straight-leg pants.

“BMF” season 2 is available to watch on Starz.com, the Starz app and on Hulu with a Starz subscription.