Khloé Kardashian Goes Red in Structural Custom Gown to Family’s Christmas Eve Party

The Good American founder wore a custom Nicolas Jebran gown to her family's annual Christmas Eve party.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Khlo√© Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York. Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian made a vibrant arrival to her family’s annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24. For the occasion she was wrapped in a red strapless gown by Nicolas Jebran.

Kardashian’s gown had a bustier-like top with dramatic draping throughout the bodice and a thigh-high side slit. It flowed down her body and created a train around her feet. Her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, had a matching dress from the designer with silver glitter sneakers.

To complete her look, the reality TV star wore a shimmering necklace by Lorraine Schwartz and clear pointed-toe Gianvito Rossi heels with a glistening ankle-strap. One of her standout accessories included a handbag from her family’s capsule collection with Judith Leiber Couture.

When it came to hair, she wore it slicked back into a middle bun with long pieces left out in the front to frame her face.

The 2022 Christmas party was a night full of looks and special moments. Kardashian attended the event alongside her mother Kris and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has wowed with her standout looks. Earlier this month she went backless in a deconstructed Jean Paul Gaultier suit at the People’s Choice Awards.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

