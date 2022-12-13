×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

CEO Libby Wadle on the Course J. Crew Is Charting

Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023

Kim Petras Gets Festive With ‘Cindy Lou Who’ Hair and Pom Pom Coat at Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022

The singer took to the stage to perform her duet "Unholy" with Sam Smith.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Kim Petras attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena on December 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
Kim Petras attends the 2022 Capital Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday in London. Getty Images

Kim Petras attended the 2022 Capital Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday in London, wearing a pretty-in-pink ensemble.

For the event, Petras wore a cropped pink track jacket featuring white pom poms and matching skirt with two side-zip pockets. She coordinated the look with a pair of sparkling glitter boots.

Her most statement-making accessory was her Hello Kitty boombox. She topped off her look with several rings.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Kim Petras attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena on December 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
Kim Petras attends the 2022 Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London. Getty Images

For makeup, Petras went for a Barbie-inspired look, including a nude matte lip, pink blush and dramatic mascara, giving her a baby doll-style face. For hair, she wore two heart-shaped braids on both sides of her head tied with a scrunchie, two large braids in the back and curtain bangs framing her face. The look recalled the character Cindy Lou Who from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Petras joined Sam Smith in performing onstage with their hit single “Unholy.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Kim Petras attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena on December 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
Kim Petras attends the 2022 Capital Jingle Bell Ball. Getty Images

The song is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards, marking Petras’ first Grammy nomination.

Petras is not only known as a music superstar but she is also a fashion industry favorite, with designers like Marc Jacobs, Richard Quinn and Christian Cowan clamoring to dress her.

The Jingle Bell Ball is an annual concert held by Capital FM in London. This year’s lineup included Becky G, Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Dua Lipa. The event was held on Dec. 10 and 11.

