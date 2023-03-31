EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Camp Poosh Coming to Coachella Valley

Camp Poosh is back.

The lifestyle brand’s desert bash is back for the second year, this time aligning with Coachella.

It’s Poosh’s largest event to date, slated to take place April 13 to 17 at a 40-acre Palm Desert estate. More than 15 influencers will be invited to stay on the property Thursday through Sunday, with a party being thrown on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It’s an invite-only event with 400 to 500 guests expected. Hosted in partnership with The H.wood Group, party goers can expect “camp activities, wellness activations, spa treatments, musical performances, and festival prep and recovery,” according to Poosh.

“I’ve always enjoyed fully committing to a theme — and to building out a vibes board on Pinterest — and over the past few years this has translated really well into Poosh’s immersive events,” founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker told WWD in an exclusive statement.

“I’m already a really detail-oriented person, but what makes the Poosh events so special is that I try to make them feel lived-in and immersive, not perfect or perfectly branded,” she continued. “We put a lot of thought into making our brand partner integrations feel seamless and authentic to the event, and we only work with brands that we love and that align with what we’re all about, so it won’t feel like your typical sponsored party.”

Sponsors include Smartsweets, Slip Silk, Shark Beauty, Aveda, Celsius, Hulu, Eucerin and Rite Aid’s Thrifty Ice Cream. There will also be Lonely Ghost merch and tattoos by Jon Boy.

“From the second someone walks into one of our events, I want them to literally feel like they’ve been transported to a different time or place,” Barker added. “And, I want them to settle in and enjoy themselves and experience new things, not just pass through to get some content. With Camp Poosh, I’m taking my love of all things nostalgic and bringing it to life in a way that feels authentically Poosh but also opens up our brand to a new audience. I loved summer camp as a kid, and I couldn’t think of anything more fun than creating Poosh’s adult version of summer camp.”

Poosh will be making some “sustainable” efforts including partnering with Boxed Water to donate to Climate Impact “to offset travel emissions and carbon footprint for up to 600 people” and plant 600 trees through the National Forest Foundation. There will be composting and recycling bins on site, water keg stations via Ophora Water and all vendors will use biodegradable utensils.