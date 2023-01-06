×
Lala Anthony Has a Shining Moment in Sequined Vivienne Westwood Dress for ‘BMF’ Season Two Premiere With Cast

The personality attended the premiere for the Starz series, which is executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

La La Anthony attended the “BMF” Season Two premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday in a shimmering look. For the occasion, the personality looked to the legendary designer Vivienne Westwood, wearing a chic off-the-shoulder gown. Westwood died last week at age 81.

La La Anthony at the starz "BMF" season 2 show premiere on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles, silver vivienne westwood dress, red carpet style

La La Anthony at the “BMF” Season Two premiere on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Anthony’s gown was covered from head-to-toe in silver sequins, including a pleated design over her chest. The gown cinched at the waist and had a mermaid-style fit all the way down, creating a pool like train around her feet. Anthony was styled by celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who has outfitted Winnie Harlow, Christine Quinn and Megan Fox.

For her makeup, Lala worked with celebrity makeup artist Rokael, who gave her dramatic, defined lashes, pink eye shadow and a matte pink lip. Her hair was styled half-up, half-down with a sleek top knot ponytail and the rest of her hair left out to frame her shoulders. Her accessories included a dazzling ring and a pair of stud earrings.

La La Anthony at the starz "BMF" season 2 show premiere on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles, silver vivienne westwood dress, red carpet style

La La Anthony at the “BMF” Season Two premiere on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Other guests who attended the premiere included executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Yung Miami and Kelly Rowland. “BMF” cast members Demetrius Flenory Jr., former “Grown-ish” star Da’Vinchi, Myles Truitt and Kash Doll joined Anthony on the red carpet.

The crime-drama Starz series is based on the story of the Black Mafia family and follows the journey of how two Detroit brothers became notoriously successful in the crime industry.

Demetrius Flenory Jr., Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Da'Vinchi at the season 2 premiere of "BMF" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

(From left): Demetrius Flenory Jr., Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Da’Vinchi at the Season Two premiere of “BMF” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

Last year Anthony launched her first beauty brand, Inala. The line addresses multiple hair concerns, including breakage, thinning and product build up. It consists of a Power Potion, a Reset Rinse and a Triple Threat Tonic. In May 2022, she launched her second collection with online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da'Vinchi at the season 2 premiere of "BMF" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Demetrius Flenory Jr., left, and Da’Vinchi at the Season Two premiere of “BMF” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles.

Gilbert Flores for Variety

“I love how these clothes can take you from day to night and you can wear them with sandals or jazz them up with a high heel if you’re going out,” Anthony told WWD about the summer collection. “You can do so many different things and a lot of the pieces can be mixed and matched, which is really cool. Some of the tops and skirts, they can be interchangeable so I liked that when you buy something, you don’t just get one outfit out of it. You want to be able to use it for a bunch of different things.”

