Landon Barker Poses for 8 By Yoox’s 2022 Holiday Campaign

8 by Yoox has a new campaign star in the form of singer and influencer Landon Barker.

The new holiday 2022 campaign released this week features Barker in a series of shots wearing a black fishnet tank top, a red satin jacket, black coated jeans with a hint of an acid wash and black shoes — all from 8 by Yoox.

For the photoshoot, Barker also accessorized with jewelry, including a bracelet, several silver rings, a necklace and a cross-shaped earring.

Landon Barker for 8 by Yoox “The Grand & Marvelous Holiday Fair.”

Throughout the campaign, Landon is featured in various settings modeling the outfit. One shot sees him in front of a mirror posing, appearing as if he’s just finished getting ready to go out. Another sees him looking casual against a concrete wall. There’s also a shot of him kicking his shoes up on a coffee table, evoking a nonchalant attitude as he crosses his arms.

The new campaign is titled “The Grand & Marvelous Holiday Fair” and is meant to encourage and inspire the “perfect gift” through various product offerings.

Campaigns have been a heavy part of Yoox’s marketing this year. In April, the company released its “Tales of Africa” campaign. The project highlighted six African fashion designers and was dedicated to the artisanal world and African cultures, including tie-dye prints, geometric textures and precious embroideries.

Barker first came into the spotlight as a child in the MTV reality series “Meet the Barkers,” where he starred alongside his father, musician Travis Barker, and his mother, model and former Miss New York Shanna Moakler.

Landon appears to have some of his father’s penchant for fashion. Travis, who married Kourtney Kardashian this year, appeared alongside his wife at the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles, wearing an Adrienne Landau black fur coat. Travis was also recently named the creative director of Canadian accessories brand Clocks + Colours for the next two years.