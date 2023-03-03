×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Neuroscents Stir Up Emotions

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

An exclusive look inside, located in the Shopify space at The Row.

Laneige and Innisfree pop-up LA.
The L.A. pop-up is open until Sunday. Courtesy of Amorepacific Group

Laneige and Innisfree are teaming in Los Angeles for the first time for a “Seoul to Socal” pop-up. It’s open Friday through Sunday at The Row, the trendy retail center in downtown L.A.

The beauty brands — owned by South Korean beauty and cosmetics company Amorepacific Group — hosted a similar event in New York during the holiday season in December, which attracted more than 1,500 people a day.

“Throughout 2022, Laneige and Innisfree saw increased digital buzz and a stronger appetite from customers to engage with the brands in real life to discover our bestsellers and rich storytelling,” said Julien Bouzitat, chief marketing and digital officer at Amorepacific, in an exclusive statement to WWD.

Related Galleries

A partnership with Shopify, L.A. consumers will be able to purchase hero products from both brands; Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask and Innisfree’s Green Tea Collection are among the selection. Guests can expect discounts, special offers and lots of Instagram-ready photo-ops, as well as chances to win goods, interactive games like claw machines and complimentary treats and refreshments.

Visitors can expect interactive games.

“We are excited to partner again with Shopify, this time in their Los Angeles location,” added Bouzitat. The company will also highlight Laneige’s Water Bank Deep Hydration campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney and Innisfree’s daily SPF and Green Tea Hydrating Serum. “It’s also a great opportunity to host many of our influencer partners with whom we have been mainly working remotely with for the last three years.”

Located at 777 South Alameda Street, the pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. RSVPs are not required, but visitors can book time slots at AmorePacificxShopify.com.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Hot Summer Bags

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad