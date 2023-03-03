Laneige and Innisfree Pop-up Comes to L.A.

Laneige and Innisfree are teaming in Los Angeles for the first time for a “Seoul to Socal” pop-up. It’s open Friday through Sunday at The Row, the trendy retail center in downtown L.A.

The beauty brands — owned by South Korean beauty and cosmetics company Amorepacific Group — hosted a similar event in New York during the holiday season in December, which attracted more than 1,500 people a day.

“Throughout 2022, Laneige and Innisfree saw increased digital buzz and a stronger appetite from customers to engage with the brands in real life to discover our bestsellers and rich storytelling,” said Julien Bouzitat, chief marketing and digital officer at Amorepacific, in an exclusive statement to WWD.

A partnership with Shopify, L.A. consumers will be able to purchase hero products from both brands; Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask and Innisfree’s Green Tea Collection are among the selection. Guests can expect discounts, special offers and lots of Instagram-ready photo-ops, as well as chances to win goods, interactive games like claw machines and complimentary treats and refreshments.

Visitors can expect interactive games.

“We are excited to partner again with Shopify, this time in their Los Angeles location,” added Bouzitat. The company will also highlight Laneige’s Water Bank Deep Hydration campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney and Innisfree’s daily SPF and Green Tea Hydrating Serum. “It’s also a great opportunity to host many of our influencer partners with whom we have been mainly working remotely with for the last three years.”

Located at 777 South Alameda Street, the pop-up will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. RSVPs are not required, but visitors can book time slots at AmorePacificxShopify.com.