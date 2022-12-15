×
Lauren Sanchez Gets Speckled in Cropped Sweater for Star-studded Baby2Baby Holiday Toy Distribution for Underserved Children

The journalist attended the event, which provided supplies to underserved children in Los Angeles, along with other stars, including Lori Harvey, Ali Wong and Kelly Rowland.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Lauren Sanchez (R) and guest attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by FRAME and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been altered: Name tags were pixelated) (L-R) Lori Harvey and guest attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by FRAME and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been altered: Name tags were pixelated) (L-R) Kelly Rowland and guest attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by FRAME and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Kelly Rowland attends The Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by FRAME and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Lauren Sánchez (R) and guest attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by FRAME and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
View ALL 11 Photos

Lauren Sanchez attended the Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution party in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a comfortable, casual look. To the holiday event, Sanchez wore a pair of straight-legged jeans and a light sweater.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Lauren Sánchez (R) and guest attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by FRAME and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Lauren Sanchez at the Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution party on Dec. 14 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Her speckled gray sweater included a scoop neckline, oversized bell-like sleeves and a slight crop. To complete her look, the environmental protection advocate added a structured black belt.

Sanchez wore aviator sunglasses and a pair of off-white chunky tennis sneakers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Baby2Baby Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Ali Wong, Jennifer Meyer, Kelly Rowland, Rachel Zoe, Lauren Sánchez, and Lori Harvey attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by FRAME and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

From left: Lauren Sanchez, Kelly Rowland, Ali Wong, Lori Harvey and others at the Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution party on Dec. 14 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Her long hair was styled into a blowout, with a slight barrel curl at the ends.

Sanchez attended the distribution party among other stars who came out to help, including Ali Wong, Chriselle Lim, Lori Harvey and Kelly Rowland.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Kelly Rowland, Lauren Sánchez, Baby2Baby Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jordana Brewster, Lisa Ling, Lori Harvey, Rachel Zoe, Jennifer Meyer, Ali Wong, Chriselle Lim, Baby2Baby Co-CEO Norah Weinstein, and Julie Bowen attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by FRAME and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

From left: Lauren Sanchez, Kelly Rowland, Ali Wong, Lori Harvey and others at the Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution party on Dec. 14 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Sanchez has showcased her style many times, with this relaxed look being the latest. At the London premiere of Prime Video‘s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” she donned a bright red asymmetric gown, which was dotted with crystal embellishments. To the same series premiere in Los Angels, she channeled a similar look, wearing an off-white one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high side slit.

Sanchez is an Emmy-award winning journalist and the girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization that helps poverty stricken children in Los Angeles and across the world. This year’s annual holiday distribution party, held at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, was hosted by Frame and Nordstrom. Attendees at the event gave out toys and other basic essentials to children in need for the holiday season.

