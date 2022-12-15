Lauren Sanchez Gets Speckled in Cropped Sweater for Star-studded Baby2Baby Holiday Toy Distribution for Underserved Children

Lauren Sanchez attended the Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution party in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a comfortable, casual look. To the holiday event, Sanchez wore a pair of straight-legged jeans and a light sweater.

Lauren Sanchez at the Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution party on Dec. 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Her speckled gray sweater included a scoop neckline, oversized bell-like sleeves and a slight crop. To complete her look, the environmental protection advocate added a structured black belt.

Sanchez wore aviator sunglasses and a pair of off-white chunky tennis sneakers.

From left: Lauren Sanchez, Kelly Rowland, Ali Wong, Lori Harvey and others at the Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution party on Dec. 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Her long hair was styled into a blowout, with a slight barrel curl at the ends.

Sanchez attended the distribution party among other stars who came out to help, including Ali Wong, Chriselle Lim, Lori Harvey and Kelly Rowland.

Sanchez has showcased her style many times, with this relaxed look being the latest. At the London premiere of Prime Video‘s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” she donned a bright red asymmetric gown, which was dotted with crystal embellishments. To the same series premiere in Los Angels, she channeled a similar look, wearing an off-white one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high side slit.

Sanchez is an Emmy-award winning journalist and the girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization that helps poverty stricken children in Los Angeles and across the world. This year’s annual holiday distribution party, held at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, was hosted by Frame and Nordstrom. Attendees at the event gave out toys and other basic essentials to children in need for the holiday season.