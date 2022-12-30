×
Lenny Kravitz Embraces Tonal Dressing With Sheer, Shiny and Skintight Finishes for Performance at LuisaViaRoma UNICEF Gala 2022

The singer performed at the event, which raised money for humanitarian aid to children.

Lenny Kravitz performing at the LuisaViaRoma UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29 in St Barths.
BAIE DE SAINT JEAN, SAINT BARTHELEMY - DECEMBER 29: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma)
BAIE DE SAINT JEAN, SAINT BARTHELEMY - DECEMBER 29: Naomi Watts attends the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma)
BAIE DE SAINT JEAN, SAINT BARTHELEMY - DECEMBER 29: (L-R) Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma)
BAIE DE SAINT JEAN, SAINT BARTHELEMY - DECEMBER 29: Luke Evans attends the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma)
View ALL 13 Photos

Lenny Kravitz donned an all-black look for the LuisaViaRoma UNICEF Winter Gala on Thursday in St. Barths. The singer, along with Drake, was one of the performers at the star-studded gala, which raised money for the children’s humanitarian aid organization.

BAIE DE SAINT JEAN, SAINT BARTHELEMY - DECEMBER 29: Lenny Kravitz performs onstage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma)

Lenny Kravitz performing at the LuisaViaRoma UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29 in St Barths.

Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

For his performance, Kravitz’s outfit included a black jacket over a slightly sheer top that incorporated sequins. He coordinated with sculpted black pants that had a matte finish.

The musician accessorized with two belts, a standout oversized chain necklace and black sunglasses. To complete his outfit he wore knee-high platform boots. In the past, Kravitz has worked with stylist Rodney Burns.

Kravitz performed at the gala, where other guests included Naomi Watts, Karolina Kurkova, Luke Evans, Rachel Zoe and Rita Ora.

BAIE DE SAINT JEAN, SAINT BARTHELEMY - DECEMBER 29: Lenny Kravitz performs onstage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Emeraude on December 29, 2022 in St Barths. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma)

Lenny Kravitz performing at the LuisaViaRoma UNICEF Winter Gala on Dec. 29 in St Barths.

Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Kravitz is not only known for his music, but for his standout style. His stylish aesthetic over the years earned him an Icon award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards last November.

“Fashion is another avenue for artistic expression. There are no rules other than to be yourself. If what I’m doing connects or inspires someone to be more confident in their own skin, there’s nothing more I could ask for. It all comes from within, just be you,” Kravitz said to WWD regarding the accolade.

LuisaViaRoma and UNICEF’s gala, held in St. Barths, included a cocktail reception, gala dinner and a live auction of exclusive items, artwork and experiences conducted by Simon de Pury.

