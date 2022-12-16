×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Lanvin Group’s Roller-coaster Wall Street Introduction

Fashion

Dior Women’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Givenchy Offers New Capsule Collection Recognizing Walt Disney Co.’s 100th Anniversary

Lily Collins Explains How Emily Affords Her Designer Wardrobe in ‘Emily in Paris’ at Season Three Netflix Premiere Red Carpet

The actress returns as the title character in the fashion-centric hit Netflix series.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Lily Collins attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Lucien Laviscount attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Lucien Laviscount and Jeremy O. Harris attend the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Lily Collins attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Kate Walsh, Camille Razat, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attend the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
View ALL 38 Photos

Lily Collins arrived at the French Consulate red carpet in New York City on Thursday for a screening of “Emily in Paris,” wearing a sparkling ethereal white dress.

In honor of Season Three of her show, the actress wore a white sequin-embellished dress with a bow cross pattern from Valentino’s resort 2023 collection.

Collins also paired the look with black stockings and accessorized with chandelier diamond earrings and two white gold and diamond rings from Cartier, for which she is a brand ambassador.

Lily Collins at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City.
Lily Collins at the special screening of Season Three of “Emily In Paris” held at The French Consulate General on Dec. 15, 2022 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn helped Collins create her look for the red carpet. The stylist duo also works with Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello.

Related Galleries

For makeup, Collins opted for an elevated natural look with a glossy lip, eye-popping mascara and earth-tone eyeshadow. For hair, she went for bangs in the front and an intricately styled updo on top with two curls cascading down the sides of her face.

Lily Collins at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City.
Lily Collins at the special screening of Season Three of “Emily In Paris” held at The French Consulate General on Dec. 15, 2022 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Collins, who returns to play the title character in the hit Netflix series, finally answered the question many fans have been wondering: how does Emily afford her wardrobe?

“I love this idea of the suspension of disbelief that this girl just loves fashion so much,” Collins said. “I like to think she and Mindy [played by Ashley Park] have a giant storage unit of clothes they share, or maybe Emily does a clothing rental situation.”

Collins also said this season viewers can expect Emily’s style to “start looking a little more French as she finds inspiration from friends and coworkers. She’s still bright, bold and all the things I love about Emily, but it’s a little more pared down and sophisticated.”

“Emily in Paris” Season Three premieres on Netflix on Wednesday. The season is set to explore big relationship and career changes for Emily. The Season Two finale saw her boyfriend Alfie choosing to stay in Paris for her, as well as her boss Sylvie offering her a job at a marketing firm she’s starting.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Hot Summer Bags

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lily Collins Wears Valentino to the 'Emily in Paris' NYC Red Carpet

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad