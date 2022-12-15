Lily Collins Embraces Pastel Hues in Green Prabal Gurung Jumpsuit at SiriusXM Town Hall With ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast

Lily Collins arrived at SiriusXM’s Town Hall on Wednesday in New York City, looking pretty in pastel.

The actress wore a pastel green structured jacket and jumpsuit with a black bodice and mock neckline by Prabal Gurung.

Collins’ look is from Gurung’s spring 2023 collection. “Spring 2023 is a celebration of people who are often unseen but monitored, watched, scrutinized,” Prabal Gurung said to WWD backstage about his spring collection show.

Lily Collins attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Emily In Paris” at SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 14 in New York City. Getty Images for SiriusXM

She coordinated the look with patent leather platforms by Giuseppe Zanotti and accessorized with bow-shaped earrings and several rings.

Collins worked with celebrity stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haen. The duo has been collaborating with Collins for her ongoing promotional tour for Season Three of her hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris.”

Lily Collins attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Emily In Paris” at SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 14 in New York City. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Zangardi and Haen have dressed the actress in brands such as Dior, Fendi and Cartier. They also work with Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello.

For makeup, Collins went for a daytime-ready look, featuring a glossy lip, eye-popping mascara, blush and cream eye shadow. For hair, she had coiffed bangs in the front and the rest was done in a straightened style.

Collins was joined at SiriusXM’s Townhall by her fellow “Emily in Paris” cast members, including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

“Emily in Paris” Season Three premieres on Netflix on Wednesday. The season is set to explore big relationship and career changes for Emily, played by Collins. The Season Two finale saw her boyfriend Alfie choosing to stay in Paris for her, as well as her boss Sylvie offering her a job at a marketing firm she’s starting.