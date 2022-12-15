×
Lily Collins Embraces Pastel Hues in Green Prabal Gurung Jumpsuit at SiriusXM Town Hall With ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast

The actress is currently promoting Season Three of her hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Lily Collins attends SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of 'Emily In Paris' at SiriusXM Studios on December 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 06: Lily Collins and Ashley Park attend the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 06: Kate Walsh attends the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 06: Lily Collins and Ashley Park attend the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 06: Lily Collins and Ashley Park attend the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Lily Collins arrived at SiriusXM’s Town Hall on Wednesday in New York City, looking pretty in pastel.

The actress wore a pastel green structured jacket and jumpsuit with a black bodice and mock neckline by Prabal Gurung.

Collins’ look is from Gurung’s spring 2023 collection. “Spring 2023 is a celebration of people who are often unseen but monitored, watched, scrutinized,” Prabal Gurung said to WWD backstage about his spring collection show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Lily Collins attends SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of 'Emily In Paris' at SiriusXM Studios on December 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Lily Collins attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Emily In Paris” at SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 14 in New York City. Getty Images for SiriusXM

She coordinated the look with patent leather platforms by Giuseppe Zanotti and accessorized with bow-shaped earrings and several rings.

Collins worked with celebrity stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haen. The duo has been collaborating with Collins for her ongoing promotional tour for Season Three of her hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Lily Collins, shoe detail attends SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of 'Emily In Paris' at SiriusXM Studios on December 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Lily Collins attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Emily In Paris” at SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 14 in New York City. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Zangardi and Haen have dressed the actress in brands such as Dior, Fendi and Cartier. They also work with Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello.

For makeup, Collins went for a daytime-ready look, featuring a glossy lip, eye-popping mascara, blush and cream eye shadow. For hair, she had coiffed bangs in the front and the rest was done in a straightened style.

Collins was joined at SiriusXM’s Townhall by her fellow “Emily in Paris” cast members, including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

“Emily in Paris” Season Three premieres on Netflix on Wednesday. The season is set to explore big relationship and career changes for Emily, played by Collins. The Season Two finale saw her boyfriend Alfie choosing to stay in Paris for her, as well as her boss Sylvie offering her a job at a marketing firm she’s starting.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

