Lily James Channels Old Hollywood Glamour and Unveils Her Go-to Glow Trick for New Charlotte Tilbury Highlighter Campaign

Lily James is using her star power in a new Charlotte Tilbury campaign.

The actress on Thursday debuted as the leading lady in the makeup brand’s campaign for the new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter.

Lily James in the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter campaign. COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE TILBURY

James said the highlighter is among her favorite new beauty products. “It has this incredible sculpting effect on my cheekbones and jawline, and the glow glide texture behaves differently to anything I’ve experienced before, it does exactly what it says, smoothing out my pores, putting everything into soft focus and playing with the light to make me look illuminated and lifted from every angle,” she said in a statement. “I know great lighting can transform your face and Charlotte has captured and bottled those light tricks in Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter. It is my go-to glow trick.”

Jourdan Dunn and Lily James in the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter campaign. COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE TILBURY

In the campaign photos, James can be seen wearing the shimmering highlighter in an Old Hollywood glamour-themed shoot. In one photo, her hair is styled into a side part, with wavy bombshell curls. Another shot shows James with shimmering stud earrings next to Charlotte Tilbury ambassador, Jourdan Dunn.

The Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter, released on Jan. 3. COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE TILBURY

The highlighter, which released on Jan. 3, comes in six shades that are intended to lift and glow areas of the face. The shades are: Champagne Glow, Pillow Talk Glow, Moonlit Glow, Gilded Glow, Rose Gold Glow and Bronze Glow. The new product is supposed to channel the Golden Age of television and film, by bottling up the Hollywood industry’s lighting secrets for a star-like makeup look.

“As we head into the awards season, I’m absolutely thrilled to reveal Golden Globe- [and] Emmy-nominated and beauty muse icon Lily James will star in my latest campaign for Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter,” brand founder Tilbury said in a statement. “We had so much fun shooting this campaign together, the lights, the cameras, the dresses, the glamour.”

This isn’t the first time James has been featured as a spokesmodel for the popular makeup brand. After being named the face of Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream last year, she appeared in the brand’s holiday campaign that October, which was inspired by Studio 54.

The Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter is $48 and is available at Charlottetilbury.com. All six shades are available in retailers, but the bonus shade, Sunset Glow, is only available exclusively on the official site.