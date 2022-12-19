×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Goes Big With Yayoi Kusama Collaboration

Fashion

Saint Laurent and Maison Margiela Return to Paris Men’s Provisional Schedule

Business

Cefinn Raises Fresh Cash as Demand for Dresses, Knitwear Fuels Double-digit Sales Growth

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Celebrates World Cup Victory in Louis Vuitton Sneakers and Messi Argentina Jersey

The model cheered on her husband as he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday in Lusail City, Qatar. FIFA via Getty Images

Antonela Roccuzzo arrived at the final match for the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France in Lusail City, Qatar, on Sunday, dressed to celebrate her husband Lionel Messi’s victory with the Argentina national football team.

To cheer on her husband and his team in the historic game and their eventual win, Roccuzzo wore a Messi “away” Adidas jersey with light-wash denim jeans from Bershka.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Antonella Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi, following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France. Getty Images

She accessorized the look with pink-and-white Louis Vuitton sneakers, a thin bracelet, a nameplate necklace and APM Monaco dangling earrings.

Related Galleries

For makeup, the model went for an elevated, natural daytime look, including a matte lip and eye-popping mascara. She parted her hair to one side and did it in a straightened style.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children and family members following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children and family members following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Getty Images

Messi broke a record on Sunday, as he became the soccer player with the most World Cup appearances, playing his 26th World Cup game during Sunday’s final. He made his World Cup debut in 2006 at 18 years old, coming on as a substitute and scoring in Argentina’s 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro in the group stage of that year’s competition.

Messi previously stated this year’s FIFA World Cup would be his last but told reporters that he plans to play for Argentina for a little while longer. Messi is the first Argentinian player to appear in five World Cups.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match took place on Sunday between Argentina and France. Argentina triumphed with a final score of 4-2, with Argentina winning the penalty kick round. Argentina is currently captained by Messi.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Hot Summer Bags

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lionel Messi Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Fetes World Cup in Louis Vuitton

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad