Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Celebrates World Cup Victory in Louis Vuitton Sneakers and Messi Argentina Jersey

Antonela Roccuzzo arrived at the final match for the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France in Lusail City, Qatar, on Sunday, dressed to celebrate her husband Lionel Messi’s victory with the Argentina national football team.

To cheer on her husband and his team in the historic game and their eventual win, Roccuzzo wore a Messi “away” Adidas jersey with light-wash denim jeans from Bershka.

Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Lionel Messi, following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France. Getty Images

She accessorized the look with pink-and-white Louis Vuitton sneakers, a thin bracelet, a nameplate necklace and APM Monaco dangling earrings.

For makeup, the model went for an elevated, natural daytime look, including a matte lip and eye-popping mascara. She parted her hair to one side and did it in a straightened style.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children and family members following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Getty Images

Messi broke a record on Sunday, as he became the soccer player with the most World Cup appearances, playing his 26th World Cup game during Sunday’s final. He made his World Cup debut in 2006 at 18 years old, coming on as a substitute and scoring in Argentina’s 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro in the group stage of that year’s competition.

Messi previously stated this year’s FIFA World Cup would be his last but told reporters that he plans to play for Argentina for a little while longer. Messi is the first Argentinian player to appear in five World Cups.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match took place on Sunday between Argentina and France. Argentina triumphed with a final score of 4-2, with Argentina winning the penalty kick round. Argentina is currently captained by Messi.