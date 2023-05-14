×
The Foundation for Living Beauty Raises Funds at Valentino Luncheon

The charity organization collected $257,000 on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: A view of the atmosphere during The Foundation For Living Beauty Spring luncheon & shopping Event With Valentino on May 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Foundation for Living Beauty)
Guests shop Valentino during The Foundation for Living Beauty's fundraising luncheon. Courtesy of The Foundation for Living Beauty/Vivien Killilea

The Foundation for Living Beauty raised $257,000 on Thursday at a luncheon held in partnership with Valentino.

“They’re the ultimate when it comes to couture,” said Amie Satchu, who opened her home in Beverly Hills for the occasion. A former model, Satchu launched the organization in 2005 with the goal of providing supportive services to women with cancer.

Her mother was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, she explained: “She was really the nucleus of the organization, and it really grew out of her need and longing for quality of life along the emotionally exhausting cancer journey.”

Each year The Foundation for Living Beauty collaborates with a different brand — the likes of Tom Ford, Lanvin, Stella McCartney and Bottega Veneta — to offer a shopping experience to the women who come out in support. A portion of sales is then donated to the foundation, based in Pasadena, California.

Amie Satchu and Rachel Zoe
Amie Satchu and Rachel Zoe Courtesy of The Foundation for Living Beauty/Vivien Killilea

Jennifer Meyer and Rachel Zoe were among the event cohosts, bringing together the likes of Molly Sims, Shanina Shaik, Tasya VanRee, Leila Yavari and Heidi D’Amelio.

“My mom was a social worker, so it was really the connection between women and the support that women are able to offer each other that has helped this organization grow tremendously,” Satchu went on, in a daffodil yellow Valentino gown and vintage jewelry (sourced by her fashion endeavor, Maison Mèrenor).

With a full-time team of six, a board and angel partners, The Foundation for Living Beauty supports 1,400 women through its programs.

“We’re here to raise money,” Satchu added. The day featured a silent auction, including a tour of the Valentino couture atelier and archival cellar in Rome. “We’re here to raise awareness.”

