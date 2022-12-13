×
Lizzo Sports Her Yitty Brand and Bejeweled Eyebrows on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

The singer made her first appearance on the program discussing everything from psychics to music inspiration.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Lizzo visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Lizzo visits SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" at SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Lizzo visited Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, wearing an all-black ensemble.

The singer wore a pair of black high-waisted trousers, a long-sleeve black logo T-shirt from her Yitty collection, black gloves and combat boots. She accessorized the look with moderately sized hoop earrings.

Lizzo took a creative approach to her makeup, which included black lipliner, rose blush, blue eye shadow and crystal press-on stickers adorning her eyebrows. She had her hair tied into a high ponytail, with streaks of purple and silver highlights.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Michel’le Baptiste, Zuri Appleby, Lizzo and Jordan Waters visit SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Michel’le Baptiste, Zuri Appleby, Lizzo and Jordan Waters visit SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” at SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for SiriusXM

During her segment on “The Howard Stern Show,” Lizzo discussed her friendship with Adele, how her real life inspired her song “Truth Hurts” and how she responds to critics of her music.

Lizzo’s Yitty collection launched in April in collaboration with Kate Hudson’s Fabletics line. The singer’s brand focuses on shapewear. Fabletics often caters to celebrity projects and collaborations, and has also worked with actresses Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Hudgens.

Earlier this year, Lizzo went for an interview on SiriusXM wearing another outfit from Yitty — a bright coral cutout dress that she paired with white high-top Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and long white socks.

During the summer, while promoting her new album “Special,” the singer wore a matching royal blue set of a V-neck bralette top and matching biker shorts, also from Yitty.

It’s been a big year for Lizzo. On July 15, her new album “Special” dropped, which led to a whirlwind of promotional events and music videos.

In August, the singer attended the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was nominated for numerous awards, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Song of the Summer, Video for Good and Best Pop Video, ultimately winning the award for Video for Good for her song “About Damn Time.”

