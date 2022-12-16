Lucas Bravo Suits Up in Armani and Reveals His Rules for Date Night Dressing at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Three Premiere Red Carpet

Lucas Bravo arrived on the red carpet for season three of “Emily in Paris” on Thursday at the French Consulate in New York City wearing a formalwear look.

In honor of his hit Netflix series, Bravo wore a double-breasted velvet tuxedo with statement buttons and a gray turtleneck by Giorgio Armani.

Lucas Bravo at the French Consulate red carpet for season three of “Emily in Paris” on Dec. 15 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

He coordinated the look with a pair of black boots.

Bravo worked with French stylist Jonathan Huguet to create his look for the red carpet.

In “Emily in Paris,” his character Gabriel is the love interest of the show’s titular character, and they have found themselves in a series of compromising situations, including a love triangle. While Gabriel exists in a show that’s so fashion-centric, fashion is not his character’s modus operandi, according to Bravo.

Lucas Bravo at the French Consulate red carpet for season three of “Emily In Paris” on Dec. 15 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

“Gabriel is the working-class character who doesn’t care much about fashion, and I think it’s important for a show to have every type of character for people to identify with,” Bravo said. “Gabriel cares about the restaurant he runs and his relationships. We made his style more classic and laid back because he has other interests.”

As the love interest of the show, many people have been curious about Bravo’s idea of the perfect first date outfit, to which he said, “Wearing black is always a good solution. It’s sharp, can be humble and is always a faithful option. All black is adjustable to any setting.”

“Emily in Paris” season three premieres on Netflix on Wednesday. The season is set to explore big relationship and career changes for Emily, played by Collins. The season two finale saw her boyfriend Alfie choosing to stay in Paris for her, as well as her boss Sylvie offering her a job at a marketing firm she’s starting.