Lucas Bravo Layers Up in Monochromatic Black Ensemble for SiriusXM’s Town Hall

Lucas Bravo made a sleek arrival at SiriusXM‘s Town Hall on Wednesday in New York City. The actor wore a sharp all-black ensemble, while joining the cast of “Emily in Paris” for a group interview.

Lucas Bravo at SiriusXM’s Town Hall. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Bravo’s outfit included a lapel-collared leather jacket, which had a boxy fit and two oversize shirt pockets. Underneath, he wore a textured black turtleneck and a pair of straight-leg black pants. To complete his look, he slipped into a pair of shiny round-toe boots.

The actor wore his hair in his signature bowl cut, with a slightly frayed bang and a groomed mustache.

Lucas Bravo at SiriusXM’s Town Hall with his fellow “Emily in Paris” cast members. Getty Images for SiriusXM

The actor was joined at the town hall by his fellow “Emily in Paris” cast members, who included Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park and Samuel Arnold. Collins donned a reworked teal blue women’s suit from Prabal Gurung’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection for the occasion.

Bravo currently stars in the Netflix series, which is gearing up to debut its third season. The series, executive-produced by Stephen Brown, centers on Emily Cooper, a marketing executive from Chicago who suddenly moves to Paris. She has to provide her American perspective at the new firm, while also juggling her love life and friends. Bravo plays one of Cooper’s love interests, chef Gabriel.

Lucas Bravo at SiriusXM’s Town Hall. Getty Images for SiriusXM

The actor is keeping busy these days. On Thursday, Bravo appeared on “Good Morning America” alongside the Netflix show’s creator, Darren Star, to talk about the new season. He embraced a botanical theme, wearing a sheer white blouse embroidered with a floral-like design and a pair of burgundy pants with off-white-colored flowers throughout. Bravo completed the look with a pair of shiny black loafers.

Earlier this month he appeared on the cover of GQ Italia and inside wore a series of looks styled by Chiara Spennato. In one of the shots, Bravo can be seen wearing a long, double-breasted jacket with a matching belt and a pair of square-framed sunglasses.