MAC Cosmetics Celebrates Lunar New Year With High-shine Collection to Bring Luck, Wealth and Glamour

It’s time to bring in the luck. The newest collection from MAC Cosmetics celebrates Lunar New Year.

The 10-piece New Year Shine collection features special-edition products in theme of the holiday, including lipsticks, setting spray, blush, highlighter and an eye shadow palette, all in signature red ombré packaging.

The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine full collection. Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

The collection comes ahead of the upcoming holiday, which this year falls on Jan. 22 and is the Year of the Rabbit.

The New Year Shine matte lipsticks ($23) come in four colors, with names representing the luck and opulence associated with Lunar New Year, including “Lookin’ Like Wealth” and “Taupe of the List.” The Eyeshadow x 8 palette ($45) centers around warm-toned neutral shades with in eight colors including “Happy Gold Lucky,” “Blessings in Disguise” and “Wishful Pinking.”

The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine eye shadow palette.

The Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter ($44) is a liquid-powder that comes in two iterations: pink that breaks gold and peach that breaks pink, both with a high shine metallic finish. The clump-resistant mascara ($31) comes in a classic black color in special red packaging. The blush retails for $36 and the hydrating finishing spray retails for $34.

The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter.

This is the latest Lunar New Year collection gearing up for the holiday. Other beauty brands have released collections, including Charlotte Tilbury, Pat McGrath Labs, Estée Lauder and Clinique.

MAC Cosmetics also continues to release special collections. Just last year, the beauty brand released a collection inspired by the late Whitney Houston. Working with her sister-in-law and former manager, Pat, the collection featured eye shadow, lipstick and highlighter all based on her most iconic moments.

The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine collection is available at maccosmetics.com while supplies last.