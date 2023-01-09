×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

MAC Cosmetics Celebrates Lunar New Year With High-shine Collection to Bring Luck, Wealth and Glamour

The newest collection celebrates the holiday with a hope to stoke luck.

It’s time to bring in the luck. The newest collection from MAC Cosmetics celebrates Lunar New Year.

The 10-piece New Year Shine collection features special-edition products in theme of the holiday, including lipsticks, setting spray, blush, highlighter and an eye shadow palette, all in signature red ombré packaging.

The MAC Cosmetics lunar New Year Shine full collection, chinese new year 2023 release, year of the rabbit

The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine full collection.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

The collection comes ahead of the upcoming holiday, which this year falls on Jan. 22 and is the Year of the Rabbit.

The New Year Shine matte lipsticks ($23) come in four colors, with names representing the luck and opulence associated with Lunar New Year, including “Lookin’ Like Wealth” and “Taupe of the List.” The Eyeshadow x 8 palette ($45) centers around warm-toned neutral shades with in eight colors including “Happy Gold Lucky,” “Blessings in Disguise” and “Wishful Pinking.”

The MAC Cosmetics lunar New Year Shine full collection, chinese new year 2023 release, year of the rabbit, eyeshadow palette

The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine eye shadow palette.

The Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter ($44) is a liquid-powder that comes in two iterations: pink that breaks gold and peach that breaks pink, both with a high shine metallic finish. The clump-resistant mascara ($31) comes in a classic black color in special red packaging. The blush retails for $36 and the hydrating finishing spray retails for $34.

The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter, The MAC Cosmetics lunar New Year Shine full collection, chinese new year 2023 release, year of the rabbit

The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter.

This is the latest Lunar New Year collection gearing up for the holiday. Other beauty brands have released collections, including Charlotte Tilbury, Pat McGrath Labs, Estée Lauder and Clinique.

MAC Cosmetics also continues to release special collections. Just last year, the beauty brand released a collection inspired by the late Whitney Houston. Working with her sister-in-law and former manager, Pat, the collection featured eye shadow, lipstick and highlighter all based on her most iconic moments.

The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine collection is available at maccosmetics.com while supplies last.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

