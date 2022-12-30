Exclusive: Macy’s and Pure Beauty Salons to ‘Discontinue Their Partnership’ in 2023

Pure Beauty Salons, a chain that operates some of its locations in Macy’s stores nationwide, is the latest casualty of retail store closures in 2022.

In a statement to WWD on Friday, a representative for Macy’s Inc. confirmed Pure Beauty Salon will no longer operate in its stores in 2023.

“After careful consideration, Macy’s and Pure Beauty have decided to discontinue their partnership in approximately 20 locations. Pure Beauty Salon’s last day of operation is December 31st, 2022. These decisions are always difficult but Pure Beauty at Macy’s is grateful to have served our communities and our customers.”

On Dec. 22, a Pure Beauty Salons location at Macy’s Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, revealed on Instagram that it will shutter on Dec. 31.

Local news station KHON 2 reported that signs were also posted that day at several Pure Beauty Salons, noting that Pure Beauty Salons were informed on Dec. 20 that they will no longer operate in 2023.

“It is with great sadness to announce the PERMANENT CLOSURE of all Macy’s Salons on December 31, 2022,” the statement read. “We want to thank you for your many years of loyal support. If you have been a client of this location, please try to leave your contact information with your stylist. We are sorry for the sudden announcement as this was only made known to us on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, we are in disbelief too…”

Store closures for Pure Beauty Salons began in a domino effect in 2018 when it closed a location in Michigan’s Birchwood Mall.

In addition to Macy’s, Pure Beauty Salons operate in rented spaces inside of Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and other national malls.