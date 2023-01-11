×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 11, 2023

Margot Robbie Goes Barbie-pink in Chanel Chevron Dress for Golden Globe Awards 2023

The actress was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for her role in "Babylon."

Margot Robbie at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks
Selena Gomez
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Ana de Armas
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Quinta Brunson
Margot Robbie arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, looking pretty in pink.

For this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a sparkling pink halter top dress with a chevron pattern and large fringe trims on the skirt from Chanel. The dress had a crystal brooch embellishment at the neckline. She accessorized with a diamond ring.

Margot Robbie at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Margot Robbie at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Robbie signed with Chanel as a brand ambassador in 2018, first appearing in a campaign for the Coco Neige line photographed by Chanel’s former artistic director, the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Margot Robbie at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Margot Robbie at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

To create her look for this year’s Golden Globe’s ceremony, Robbie worked with celebrity stylist Kate Young. Young also works with Selena Gomez, Michelle Williams and Jennifer Lawrence.

For makeup, Robbie worked with Chanel makeup artist Pati Dubroff to create a complementary look featuring a blush red lip, a touch of rose blush on her cheeks and light pink eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Bryce Scarlett, who parted her hair down the center and did it in glossy waves.

Margot Robbie at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Margot Robbie at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Robbie was nominated at Tuesday night’s Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in “Babylon” starring opposite Brad Pitt. The award ultimately went to Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Robbie will star as the title character in the highly anticipated “Barbie” film arriving in theaters this July.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards honored outstanding performances and work in film and television. The ceremony was hosted by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Some of the winners included Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Zendaya. Eddie Murphy received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy received the Carol Burnett Award.

